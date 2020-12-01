 
 

Rosario Dawson Still Has Great Empathy to Transphobic Accuser Amid 'Mandalorian' Casting Backlash

Rosario Dawson Still Has Great Empathy to Transphobic Accuser Amid 'Mandalorian' Casting Backlash
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Commenting on the lawsuit made by a longtime family friend, the actress portraying Ahsoka Tano on the 'Star Wars' series insists that her record in backing the LGBTQA community is pretty clear.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rosario Dawson has broken her silence over the transphobia allegations against her. Though finding her casting on "The Mandalorian" being questioned by fans due to a lawsuit made by a longtime family friend more than a year ago, the Ahsoka Tano depicter admitted to have nothing but a great empathy for her accuser.

The 41-year-old was asked to share her thought on the anti-trans bias accusations against her and her family during an interview with Vanity Fair. In response, she stated, "Well, firstly, I just want to say I understand that, and why people were concerned, and are concerned. I would be too if I heard some of those claims. But I mean, as we're seeing right now in these past months, and just recently, actually, the truth is coming out."

"Every single claim of discrimination has been dismissed by the person who made them," the girlfriend of Senator Cory Booker went on to stress. "And as you've said, the fact that this is coming from someone I've known since I was a teenager, the better part of my life, and who my family was trying to help as we have many times in the past, it really just makes me sad. But I still have a great empathy for him."

When it was mentioned that 18 of the 20 claims were "withdrawn voluntarily without a settlement," the "Zombieland: Double Tap" actress commented, "The reason that all of the discrimination claims were dropped is because they didn't happen." She added, "I was raised in a very inclusive and loving way, and that's how I've lived my entire life."

  See also...

The Claire Temple of "Luke Cage" further pointed out, "I've always used my voice to fight for, lift up, and empower the LGBTQA community, and use my platform to channel trans voices, in fiction and nonfiction work that I've produced and directed. So I feel the record is really clear."

Rosario's casting as Ahsoka has been criticized by many. One chided, "yeah live action Ahsoka Tano is cool and all but so would rosario dawson losing her job because she's transphobic." Another complained, "goddamn i still can't believe transphobic a** rosario dawson is playing one of the greatest characters ever written UGHHHEHFHDJD."

A third also chimed in, "On one hand, excited to see ahsoka on Mando but on the other, f**k rosario dawson, the transphobic c**t." A fourth further blasted the actress, "Rosario Dawson is a transphobic piece of s**t until proven otherwise and a dropped lawsuit does not prove otherwise thank you bye."

Rosario was sued by Dedrek Finley, who previously went by Deidre before coming out as a transgender man, in October 2019. Dedrek claimed in his lawsuit that he knew the "Sin City" actress and her family for decades, but when he came out, they began to verbally and physically abuse and disrespect him.

You can share this post!

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay
Related Posts
Rosario Dawson 'So Proud' of Boyfriend Cory Booker as He's Re-Elected as Senator

Rosario Dawson 'So Proud' of Boyfriend Cory Booker as He's Re-Elected as Senator

Rosario Dawson to Move in Together With Boyfriend Cory Booker in New Jersey

Rosario Dawson to Move in Together With Boyfriend Cory Booker in New Jersey

Rosario Dawson Finds Quarantining Away From Cory Booker During COVID-19 Crisis 'So Challenging'

Rosario Dawson Finds Quarantining Away From Cory Booker During COVID-19 Crisis 'So Challenging'

Rosario Dawson Splits With Boyfriend Cory Booker Politically

Rosario Dawson Splits With Boyfriend Cory Booker Politically

Most Read
NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon
Celebrity

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dad Arnold Celebrate Thanksgiving With Workout Session

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dad Arnold Celebrate Thanksgiving With Workout Session

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Glenn Close Claims Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win Did Not Make Sense

Glenn Close Claims Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win Did Not Make Sense

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'