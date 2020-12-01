 
 

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

The 'Midnight Sky' singer apologizes to her fans after noticing their disappointment that physical copies of her new album 'Plastic Hearts' are not available on its release date.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus was equally as disappointed as her fans over the shipping delay of "Plastic Hearts". Although being left "frustrated" upon learning that the physical copies of her seventh studio album were not available for purchase at major retailers on its release date, the "Midnight Sky" singer insisted she managed to have "outgrown blame."

The 28-year-old pop star made use of Twitter on Sunday, November 29 to release her thoughts on the album issues. "I've outgrown blame. It's a waste of time and energy. This album was a labor of love and nothing can sabotage my admiration for the record my collaborators and I have created," she tweeted.

The ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth began her statement by offering her apology to fans who were left disappointed on Black Friday. "My fans are everything to me and to know y'all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down I am equally/if not more frustrated," she acknowledged.

"When choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release my team and I were never told major retailers don't stock physical albums on Black Friday and wouldn't get copies of PH until a few weeks after release," the former Disney darling continued. "The packaging of the record is intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of. It was created BY ME personally at home making art FOR YOU. I want it in your hands!"

Miley Cyrus' Tweet

Miley Cyrus apologized to fans for the shipping delay of 'Plastic Hearts'.

Miley's response came after she noticed some disgruntled fans on Twitter. One complained, "My target shipment got delayed for dec 15... so it does count for first week sales x." Another protested, "No stores within 35 minutes of me have any copies & I live in atlanta that's insane... /:'." A third added, "SAMEEE... idk if you've checked a barnes & nobles in atlanta that says there's 1 on hold but if you have that was me."

"Plastic Heart" was dropped on Friday, November 27. It features 15 tracks, including "Midnight Sky", "Prisoner" in which Miley collaborated with Dua Lipa, and "Night Crawling" which features her duet with English musician Billy Idol.

