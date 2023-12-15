 

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

The 'Zombieland: Double Tap' actress gushes it's 'very exciting' as her daughter Isabella is currently expecting her first child and is set to welcome the baby in 2024.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rosario Dawson will be adding grandmother to her resume sooner than later. The Ahsoka Tano depicter on Disney+'s "Star Wars" series has revealed that her daughter Isabella is currently expecting her first child.

Sharing the news in an interview with Page Six on Wednesday, December 14, the 44-year-old actress gushed, "It's very exciting." She went on revealing that the baby is due next year and she wants to be called a "Glamma."

Rosario adopted Isabella, who is now 21 years old, in 2014 when she was 11 years old. In a 2021 interview with Health magazine, she shared that she didn't go through an adoption agency or center as she believed it was "meant to be" for her to be Isabella's mother.

"With my daughter, I didn't go to an adoption center or anything like that," the "Rent" star told the publication. "My family knew her biological mom, and when we found out she was in foster care, we looked for her. It wasn't even a question; it was clearly meant to be - she's my kid."

Rosario herself was born to a 17-year-old singer mother called Isabel, who then married construction worker Greg Dawson. Greg adopted liltle Rosario, who was one year old at the time of the marriage. Thus, it's only fitting that Rosario longed to continue the tradition.

Six years before she adopted Isabella, the "Ahsoka" star said to Latina magazine, "I always wanted to adopt kids cause my dad adopted me. That idea has stayed in the back of my head, but lately, I've been thinking about it more."

She explained that her "mother and grandmother are extraordinary women, and they're getting older," which had given the subject a new urgency. It struck me recently that one day I might be sitting around with my children, going: 'Your grandma was an amazing woman; I really wish you could've known her.' " She added, "That makes me sad cause it would be a waste to not have these people know each other. Whatever time I have, I want it."

In 2021, Rosario showed the strong bond between her father Greg and daughter Isabella. She shared pictures of the duo on various occasions and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for being the best GranDaddy-O!"

