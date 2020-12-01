'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

Marvel Studios Movie

Taika Waititi has got fans hopeful that he will bring back Idris Elba's fan-favorite character Heimdall in the upcoming fourth movie after they're hanging out together in New Zealand.

Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taika Waititi may have dropped a hint about a possible resurrection in "Thor: Love and Thunder". The director's new photos have sparked a speculation that the upcoming movie would feature a fan-favorite character, who has been presumed dead.

On Sunday, November 29, the Kiwi filmmaker shared on his Instagram account pictures of him hanging out with New Zealand's legendary All-Blacks rugby team. What's interesting was that he was seen being joined by Idris Elba during the fun outing.

"Me and @idriselba visited the @allblacks last week and I think we can all agree that's what inspired last night's win," Waititi captioned the snaps. "Caught up with the uso @ardiesavea while Drisco tried to steal the Bleddy."

While the post and images have nothing to do with "Love and Thunder", many can't help talking about why Elba was in New Zealand. In this current situation of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one likely won't travel hundreds of miles away just to catch a rugby game.

Thus, it's possible that the actor, who has played Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, may have flown to the country to join the production of the fourth Thor movie. His character, however, is believed to have died after being killed off by Thanos in the opening sequence of "Avengers: Infinity War", so it remains to be seen if and how Waititi will bring him back to life in "Love and Thunder".

Elba himself didn't rule out his character's return, previously suggesting that Heimdall possesses god's gift of immortality. "Listen, Heimdall is essentially part of the god family. So you know, he essentially could be alive. I'm just saying! I'm just putting it out there," he claimed, before explaining, "The Heimdall character goes way back into, you know, the Thor mythology. And I'm sure there will be an interesting way to bring that alive. Of course I would [return]. Yes."

While Elba's return has not been confirmed, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson have been set to reprise their respective roles in "Thor: Love and Thunder".