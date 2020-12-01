Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Music

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker will treat fans to the live premiere of his festive new tune 'Holiday', while the 'Malibu' singer is set to perform a medley of tracks from 'Plastic Hearts'.

Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and the Foo Fighters are giving fans something to look forward to this December by staging holiday concert specials for Amazon Music.

Rapper Lil Nas X will kick off the first episode of the streaming platform's "Holiday Plays" at 8 P.M. ET on Tuesday, December 01, when he will stage the live premiere of his festive new tune, "Holiday", complete with an "extravagant" set inspired by his futuristic music video, "complete with hydraulics, glacier pods and snow-capped robotic reindeer," event officials state.

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker will also serve as host of the series, for which he will be joined on Tuesday by Miley, who will perform a medley of tracks from her new album, "Plastic Hearts", as well as a cover of Wham! classic "Last Christmas" - all from a set made to look like her real-life childhood bedroom, only with "pieces of her own memorabilia spanning the past decade."

"This Amazon Music special is unlike anything I've ever done before," Miley shares in a statement. "In creating my set, I wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of my life."

"We all have a history and I've had an incredibly unique life: I've been on magazines and posters since I was a kid, and people have seen the tough, beautiful, hard, and glamorous points of it all. This is me, and this performance is about my evolution - embracing all versions of it."

Rising artist Kiana Lede will showcase her work in the second episode of "Holiday Plays" on 8 December, followed by rockers the Foo Fighters, who will close out the series on 15 December with a career-spanning hits set, and a rendition of Chuck Berry's holiday favorite "Run Rudolph Run".

Each episode of "Holiday Plays", which will also feature question and answer sessions with the performers, will be available for U.S.-based viewers via Amazon.com or the Prime Video app, while fans around the world can tune in via the Amazon Music app or on the brand's Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic).