Cate Blanchett's 'Stateless' Sweeps 2020 AACTA Awards With Multiple Wins

The drama miniseries collects all of the acting price for television among other notable trophies, while Shannon Murphy's directorial debut 'Babyteeth' dominates with Best Film win and a slew of others.

Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cate Blanchett's drama series "Stateless" was the big winner at Monday's (November 30) Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.

The star, who opted out of attending the ceremony, won awards as both a supporting actress and producer for the miniseries, which explores Australia's immigration detention system.

It scooped all of the acting prizes for TV, including Best Lead Actor for Fayssal Bazzi and Best Lead Actress for Yvonne Strahovski. The trophy for Best Guest or Supporting Actor went to another "Stateless" star, Darren Gilshenan.

The show was announced Best Telefeature or Miniseries and also swept up statuettes for Best Screenplay (Elise McCredie) and Best Direction.

Meanwhile, the film categories were dominated by "Babyteeth" - Shannon Murphy's directorial debut - which won Best Film, Best Screenplay (Rita Kalnejais) and Best Direction. It also cleaned up in the acting categories, with Eliza Scanlen winning Best Lead Actress for her role as cancer-diagnosed teen Milla, Toby Wallace taking home Best Lead Actor, Ben Mendelsohn bagging Best Supporting Actor with Essie Davis taking home Best Supporting Actress.

Rebel Wilson was also a winner at the AACTAs and appeared via a video link to accept her Subscription Television Award for Best Presenter statuette for "LOL: Last One Laughing Australia".

Further winners on the night included Tim Minchin who won the Best Comedy Performer award for "Upright", Shaun Micallef who took Best Comedy Entertainment Program for "Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell" and "Gogglebox", which was awarded the Best Factual Entertainment Program award. Best Reality Program went to "MasterChef Australia", and the award for Best Drama Series went to "Mystery Road".

The Winners List of 2020 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards:

Best Drama Series: "Mystery Road"

Best Telefeature or Mini Series: " Stateless "

" Best Comedy Series: "Upright"

Best Comedy Entertainment Program: " Shaun Micallef 's Mad As Hell"

's Mad As Hell" Best Entertainment Program: "Have You Been Paying Attention?"

Best Factual Entertainment Program: "Gogglebox Australia"

Best Lifestyle Program: "The Living Room"

Best Reality Program: " MasterChef Australia"

Australia" Best Children's Program: "Bluey"

Best Lead Actor in a Television Drama: Fayssal Bazzi - " Stateless "

- " " Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama: Yvonne Strahovski - " Stateless "

- " " Best Comedy Performer: Tim Minchin - "Upright"

- "Upright" Best Guest or Supporting Actor in a Television Drama: Darren Gilshenan - " Stateless "

- " " Best Guest or Supporting Actress in a Television Drama: Cate Blanchett - " Stateless "

- " " Best Direction in a Television Drama or Comedy: " Stateless " – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Emma Freeman)

" – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Emma Freeman) Best Screenplay in Television: " Stateless " – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Elise McCredie)

" – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Elise McCredie) Best Cinematography in Television: " Stateless " – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Bonnie Elliott)

" – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Bonnie Elliott) Best Editing in Television: " Stateless " – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Mark Atkin)

" – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Mark Atkin) Best Sound in Television: " Stateless " – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Tom Heuzenroeder, Pete Smith, Michael Darren, Des Kenneally)

" – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Tom Heuzenroeder, Pete Smith, Michael Darren, Des Kenneally) Best Original Score in Television: " Stateless " – Episode 6: The Seventh ( Cornel Wilczek )

" – Episode 6: The Seventh ( ) Best Production Design in Television: " Stateless " – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Melinda Doring)

" – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Melinda Doring) Best Costume Design in Television: " Stateless " – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Mariot Kerr)

" – Episode 1: The Circumstances in Which They Come (Mariot Kerr) Best Direction in Nonfiction Television: "Maralinga Tjarutja" Larissa Behrendt

Best Subscription Television Presenter: Rebel Wilson - "LOL: Last One Laughing Australia"