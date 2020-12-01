 
 

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

The longtime girlfriend of the 'Lollipop' hitmaker, who had previously claimed to have been dumped for not supporting Donald Trump, has congratulated him for the release of 'No Ceilings 3'.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Wayne has reconciled with his former girlfriend Denise Bidot after they were driven apart by politics.

The "Lollipop" hitmaker apparently dumped the model in the days leading up to America's presidential election on 3 November, after he met with Republican leader Donald Trump and voiced his support for the incumbent, while Bidot made it clear on social media that she was voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden - the now U.S. President-elect.

After early reports suggested she had been the one to break off the relationship, Bidot took to her Instagram Stories timeline to insist that wasn't the case, writing, "Imagine being dumped over an IG post...that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote... It's definitely 2020."

However, it appears the couple's split didn't last long, and now Wayne and Bidot are back together.

She initially went public with their romantic reunion last week (November 25) as she shared a photo of the hip-hop star in the recording studio, and captioned it, "Mornings with bae (sic)."

Denise Bidot's IG Story

Denise Bidot shared a photo of Lil Wayne in the recording studio post-reconciliation.

Bidot subsequently posted a selfie from the rapper's car, and over the weekend (November 28-29), she congratulated her man following the release of his new mixtape, "No Ceilings 3", reposting an article about the new music on Instagram and proudly writing, "He did that," alongside a clapping hands emoji.

The two previously sparked reconciliation rumors after Bidot followed Tunechi again on Instagram. They were unfollowing each other earlier in November amid the breakup speculation.

