Cate Blanchett's TV Drama 'Stateless' Leads Nominations at 2020 AACTA Awards

Netflix TV

The refugee television drama series dominates the nominations at this year's Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts awards with a total of 18 nominations.

Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cate Blanchett's refugee drama looks set for success at Australia's AACTA Awards after landing 18 nominations.

"Stateless", which was produced by and stars Blanchett, dominated the TV section of the nominations for the Australian Film Institute-Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts' prizegiving when the nominees were announced on Wednesday (19Nov20).

These included a Supporting Actress in a Television Drama nod for the "Elizabeth" star, as well as nominations for Best Telefeature or Miniseries, multiple screenplay and directing nominations. Its main star, Jai Courtney, is also up for Best Lead Actor and the show will also compete for editing, cinematography, casting and costume design nominations.

In the movie section, Shannon Murphy's directing debut "Babyteeth" leads the way with 13 nods, ahead of "True History of The Kelly Gang" with 12 and "H Is for Happiness" and "The Invisible Man" with ten apiece. All four are up for Best Film as are "Relic" and the Helen Reddy biopic "I Am Woman".

The nominees for Best Actor in a Film are George MacKay ("True History of the Kelly Gang"), Sam Neill ("Rams"), Richard Roxburgh ("H Is for Happiness"), Toby Wallace ("Babyteeth"), and Hugo Weaving ("Measure for Measure").

Elisabeth Moss ("The Invisible Man"), Tilda Cobham-Hervey ("I Am Woman"), Laura Gordon ("Undertow"), Lupita Nyong'o ("Little Monsters"), and Eliza Scanlen ("Babyteeth") are the Lead Actress in a Film nominees.

Russell Crowe ("True History of the Kelly Gang") and Ben Mendelsohn ("Babyteeth") are among those up for supporting acting prizes.

The winners will be announced from 27 November (20), when industry prizes will be handed out online. Two ceremonies will then take place at The Star venue in Sydney on 30 November in accordance with Covid-19 safety measures.