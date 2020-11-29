This Is How Liam Gallagher Wants to End His Longtime Feud With Brother Noel

WENN Celebrity

The former lead vocalist of Oasis shares an interesting idea on how to end his longtime feud with brother and bandmate Noel as he is open to put their differences aside.

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher wants to end his feud with estranged brother Noel by taking part in U.K. TV show "The Great British Bake Off".

The siblings remain at loggerheads amid their ongoing dispute since the "Wonderwall" group split in 2009 but, speaking on Britain's "The Jonathan Ross Show" this Saturday (28Nov20), Liam insisted he's open to a reconciliation.

When comic Jon Richardson suggested the pair could go on TV show "Gogglebox" - featuring opinionated families commenting on the week's TV - Liam replied, "Maybe the Bake Off."

"Maybe we'll just bake some bread and that, or a cake, or throw strawberries at each other. Have a cream fight. That kind of stuff. Now you're talking."

The 48-year-old also took some responsibility for his feud with Noel, 53, but insisted his brother is equally to blame, noting, "We're both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he's not the problem. He thinks I'm both the problems. He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that, we'll move on."

Despite his claims to put aside their differences, Liam added fuel to his feud with brother Noel when he dissed Noel's new single early this year. Liam called the song a "BORING SNOOZER" and was unapologetic when he was scolded by a fan for being bitter. "Kiss it snowflake," he responded.

Meanwhile, in an interview last year, Liam accused Noel's wife Sara MacDonald of barring Noel from reconciling with him. "We all have the ability to forgive n forget you've just got to want to and we all know your desperate to hang out with your little bro it's just your Mrs won't let ya oh well as you were LG x (sic)," Liam tweeted.