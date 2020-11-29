 
 

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'How We Do (Party)' singer dresses up to the nines and throws an extravagant party at her own home as she is celebrating after turning 30 years old on November 26.

  • Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora celebrated turning 30 by throwing lavish birthday party for herself.

The "Hot Right Now" star celebrated her big day on Thursday (26Nov20) but, amid the pandemic, she was unable to spend her special day partying with friends.

However, the star didn't let that put a downer on the festivities, with Rita decorating her house and dressing up in her finery to mark the milestone all by herself.

Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps of her big night in, writing, "Me and cake and some trousers I couldn't breathe in. Thank you for all the love it felt weird not doing anything for my bday so being me I dressed up and ate cake. (sic)"

  See also...

Adding she is "forever grateful" for her loved ones, Rita shared, "Anyway thank you for everyone who showed me endless love on my born day I’m forever grateful you all know who you are. Today I'm going to finish the rest of my cake for breakfast lunch and dinner. (sic)"

Sources recently told Britain's The Sun newspaper the Girls star had been "seriously been thinking up ways to mark her 30th for more than a year" but "the closer it came to the big day, she realised that wasn't going to be possible."

"She has put all plans for a birthday blowout with all of her mates on the back burner until it is safe to do so, but there was no chance she wasn't going to celebrate," they explained.

"It was just her family there but she pulled out all the stops with really pricey food, a massive cake, balloons everywhere and even a waiter."

You can share this post!

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

This Is How Liam Gallagher Wants to End His Longtime Feud With Brother Noel
Related Posts
Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

Rita Ora Accused of 'Blackfishing' as Fans Find Out Both Her Parents Are White

Rita Ora Accused of 'Blackfishing' as Fans Find Out Both Her Parents Are White

Rita Ora Pens Loving Tribute as She Mourns Grandmother

Rita Ora Pens Loving Tribute as She Mourns Grandmother

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Jinger Duggar Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Explains Meaning Behind her Name

Jinger Duggar Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Explains Meaning Behind her Name

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post