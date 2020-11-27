 
 

Rihanna Sends Somber Message on Thanksgiving

Rihanna Sends Somber Message on Thanksgiving
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Only Girl (In the World)' songstress remembers Native Americans who are in 'mourning' today in streak contrast to others marking the holiday with merry celebrations.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rihanna remembered the often forgotten on Thanksgiving. While she is a native of Barbados, she apparently knows American history better than some people born in the country as she took time to acknowledge the pain of Native Americans on the controversial holiday.

On Thursday, November 26, the 32-year-old singer/actress sent a somber note to Native Americans who are in "mourning" today. She posted on her Instagram Stories, "Some are celebrating today...many are in mourning!" She added, "Sending love to all my Native American brothers and sisters."

While many are marking the festivity with merry celebrations, for many indigenous people, the holiday is a reminder of the death of their ancestors at the hands of European colonists, according to Kisha James of the United American Indians of New England.

  See also...

"We have our own story to tell in our own way," Kisha told The Boston Globe. She added, "Some Wampanoag ancestors did welcome pilgrims with open arms. And what did we get in return? Genocide, the theft of our lands, slavery, and never-ending oppression."

Rihanna has since received praises for her well-thought message to Native Americans. "Love her so much! Thank you, RIRI," one fan commented. Another praised her, "Big ups to Rihanna." A third one gushed, "One thing bout riri, she gon remain down to earth and care about everybody."

Some others joined Rihanna to remember Native Americans who are mourning today. "I just celebrate it so I can have an excuse to eat hella food lmao RIP to all the Native Americans who killed though," one of them wrote. Another said that he/she "slowly puts down plate" after reading Rih's post.

Agreeing with Rih, another wrote, "THANKKKK YOUUUU!!! A CELEB THAT GETS IT! CANCEL THIS 'HOLIDAY.' " Someone else echoed the sentiment, "#NationalDayOfMourning Standing with the Native Americans on this day."

You can share this post!

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Justin Timberlake Tells Teen with Cerebral Palsy to Keep Sharing Joy With Wheelchair-Accessible Van
Related Posts
Rihanna Shows Off Brand New Mullet Hair During Rare Night Out

Rihanna Shows Off Brand New Mullet Hair During Rare Night Out

Rihanna Speculated to Have Been Filming New Music Video at Los Angeles Hotel

Rihanna Speculated to Have Been Filming New Music Video at Los Angeles Hotel

Rihanna Apologizes for Using Song That Contains Sacred Islamic Verses at Fashion Show

Rihanna Apologizes for Using Song That Contains Sacred Islamic Verses at Fashion Show

Rihanna Accused of Appropriating Islam for Using Song That Contains Hadith at Her Fashion Show

Rihanna Accused of Appropriating Islam for Using Song That Contains Hadith at Her Fashion Show

Most Read
Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway
Celebrity

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'