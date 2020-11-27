 
 

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

The worker, who is tasked with preparing the late soccer legend's body for the wake, reportedly gives a thumbs up while sneakily posing next to Maradona's open coffin.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - An employee at Diego Maradona's funeral has lost his job after doing a disrespectful thing. The worker, who was responsible for preparing the late soccer legend's body for his wake, has been fired after taking a sickening selfie with the former Argentine professional football player's dead body.

As first reported by the English tabloid Mirror Sport, the guy crept out next to Maradona's open coffin to take the disgusting selfie. The photo, which has gone viral, reportedly shows the man giving a thumbs up next to the 60-year-old's dead body.

Needless to say, the photo has enraged public, with one Twitter user writing, "He should be stripped of his Argentinian citizenship. You don't do something like this. Complete lack of respect." A second user warned others, "Don't retweet it."

In the wake of the public's outrage, the owner of Sepelios Pinier funeral parlor has confirmed to local media that the employee has been fired for his disgusting behavior.

Maradona passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, November 25. He died of a heart attack while still in recovery from a brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma three weeks earlier, on November 3.

In a statement on social media, the Argentine Football Association expressed "its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend," adding, "You will always be in our hearts." President Alberto Fernandez announced three days of national mourning.

Maradona's body was taken to presidential palace in Buenos Aires for a period of lying in state, allowing his fans to bid farewell and pay final respects to the former athlete. Thousands of mourners lined up on Thursday, causing a ruckus at one point as some confronted police who tried to maintain order at the country's presidential mansion.

Some threw bottles and pieces of metal fencing at police near the Casa Rosada in the heart of Buenos Aires. Officers at one point used tear gas to try to control them.

Later on the same day, his body was taken to the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirts of the capital where he was laid to rest. It's the same burial site for his late parents. The ceremony was held in private and attended only by family and close friends.

