 
 

Justin Timberlake Tells Teen with Cerebral Palsy to Keep Sharing Joy With Wheelchair-Accessible Van

WENN/Instar
The 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' hitmaker has covered the cost Jake Stitt and his family needed to purchase the adaptable vehicle after hearing the inspiring story of the 17-year-old.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake has given one teen, who lives with cerebral palsy, the more reasons to be merry on Thanksgiving. Upon learning about Jake Stitt and his family's effort to raise money to buy a wheelchair-accessible van, the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" hitmaker stepped in to buy him one so that he could keep spreading joy to his neighborhood.

During a Zoom call, the 39-year-old singer explained to the teen and his father Tim Stitt why he came forward with the generous gift. "I heard that there was a goal to try to get this van before Thanksgiving and I heard your story and I saw a little news clip about it," he said. "I was so moved that I want you guys to have this van. I'm going to cover all the costs. I want you to have a great holiday."

In the video call shared via Twitter by WVLT reporter Sam Luther, the husband of Jessica Biel also told the father-and-son duo that presenting them with the van was his pleasure. He additionally praised the 17-year-old, "You inspire me, Jake."

Justin went on to encourage Jake, who has been known to encourage passersby to "honk if you're happy," to keep sharing happiness with his new adaptable vehicle. "The honk if you're happy thing, we gotta keep that going. You guys gotta use this van to honk all over town now," the former NSYNC member pointed out.

Sam Luther's Tweet

Justin Timberlake had a Zoom call with Jake Stitt and his father Tim Stitt.

Justin's gift, which was delivered on Wednesday, November 25, came after East Tennessee native Michael Abbott Jr. promoted Jake's fundraising, which has raised $35,000. "He's a celebrity," Michael said of the teenager in an interview with WJHL. "Jake sits outside the house and has a sign that says 'honk if you're happy.' He's an incredible young man."

Michael also took to Twitter to post pictures of Jake when he received the van. "Congratulations,you did it! Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success. Thank you all. You made a big difference in someone's life this week. That should feel good. Happy Thanksgiving. @JoshSmithWJHL @GwendolynGabs @robinWBIR," he tweeted.

Michael Abbott Jr.'s Tweet

Michael Abbott Jr. shared photos of Jake when he received the wheelchair-accessible van.

As for Jake's father Tim, he expressed his gratitude to Justin for helping his son. "It was just a very blessing to be able to speak to that gentleman and for him to be able to meet Jake and see what he needed," he said in another interview with WJHL. "It's going to make his life much easier as we go into our future and it’s going to make my life a lot easier because there's not many people that can lift him up and sit him in a van like he needs."

