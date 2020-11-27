 
 

Lauren London Has Nipsey Hussle's Handwritten Note Tattooed on Her Arm

The 35-year-old actress/model has added a new tattoo to her collection in honor of her late boyfriend, three months after she pledged her love on what would have been his 35th birthday.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lauren London has paid tribute to her late partner Nipsey Hussle by having a handwritten note he gave her tattooed on her arm.

The "Dedication" hitmaker, real name Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in March, 2019, aged 33.

London, who shares four-year-old son Kross with Hussle, has already had various tattoo tributes to her late love but decided to add to her collection with a particularly poignant note the rapper once sent her.

An image of the new inking was shared on Instagram by tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, who also created the etching of Hussle's face on her other forearm.

The sweet message reads, "2 Lauren you my heart love you more! - Ermias. (sic)"

"Note Nipsey wrote to his (heart emoji) @laurenlondon," Wiebe captioned the picture.

He also shared a snap to his Instagram Story, which showed him painstakingly copying the note onto Lauren's arm.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London started dating in 2013. The couple welcomed a baby boy in 2016. Lauren additionally has a child from a previous relationship with Lil Wayne while Nipsey shares another kid with an ex.

Back in August on what would have been his 35th birthday, Lauren pledged her love for the late star in an Instagram tribute.

"King Ermias Best friend Twin Flame Greatest Teacher Beautiful Strong Vessel The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth (sic)," so she captioned a black-and-white photo of the MC. " 'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th Eternally Yours, Boogie."

