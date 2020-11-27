Summer Walker Gets Back Together With London On Da Track After Confirming Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Last Day of Summer' singer has officially reconciled with on-and-off boyfriend, a few days after officially showing off her growing belly to confirm pregnancy.

AceShowbiz - R&B newcomer Summer Walker has confirmed her romance with hip-hop producer London On Da Track is back on as they prepare to welcome their first child.

The "Girls Need Love" star debuted her growing baby belly on Instagram over the weekend (21-22Nov20), weeks after revealing she was "officially single" and now it appears she has made amends with London on da Track.

Summer took to Instagram on Monday night (23Nov20) to share three new snaps of her changing figure, with the "Throw Fits" hitmaker pictured embracing her from behind and kissing her neck.

She didn't add a caption, but it was clear the "Something Real" collaborators were a couple again.

Summer Walker and London Da Track have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2019. They got close after they worked together on her debut album "Over It". He swept her off her feet on their first date as he impressed her with his generosity. "[It] was soo much fun. We went bowling, ate, shopping, and then hit the strip club," she recalled. "I never seen someone throw so much money in my life."

Their latest breakup came amid her pregnancy rumors after she talked about changing her diet as she quit veganism. The singer/songwriter initially denied the reports but the chatters didn't die down as one of London's baby mamas insisted the pair were expecting a baby together.

The 24-year-old former stripper eventually confirmed her pregnancy after pictures of her baby bump hit the web. She was furious, calling whoever responsible for the leak "weirdos" and saying it's "disrespectful" to sneakily take her pictures when "you can just ask."

"The next mf I catch tryna sneak a pic or vid of me & try to send it to a blog I'm whooping they a** respectfully," she lashed out. "Lmao this fame s**t ain't for me bruh."

She later took to her Instagram to officially show off her growing belly.