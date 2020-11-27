 
 

Summer Walker Gets Back Together With London On Da Track After Confirming Pregnancy

Summer Walker Gets Back Together With London On Da Track After Confirming Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Last Day of Summer' singer has officially reconciled with on-and-off boyfriend, a few days after officially showing off her growing belly to confirm pregnancy.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - R&B newcomer Summer Walker has confirmed her romance with hip-hop producer London On Da Track is back on as they prepare to welcome their first child.

The "Girls Need Love" star debuted her growing baby belly on Instagram over the weekend (21-22Nov20), weeks after revealing she was "officially single" and now it appears she has made amends with London on da Track.

Summer took to Instagram on Monday night (23Nov20) to share three new snaps of her changing figure, with the "Throw Fits" hitmaker pictured embracing her from behind and kissing her neck.

She didn't add a caption, but it was clear the "Something Real" collaborators were a couple again.

  See also...

Summer Walker and London Da Track have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2019. They got close after they worked together on her debut album "Over It". He swept her off her feet on their first date as he impressed her with his generosity. "[It] was soo much fun. We went bowling, ate, shopping, and then hit the strip club," she recalled. "I never seen someone throw so much money in my life."

Their latest breakup came amid her pregnancy rumors after she talked about changing her diet as she quit veganism. The singer/songwriter initially denied the reports but the chatters didn't die down as one of London's baby mamas insisted the pair were expecting a baby together.

The 24-year-old former stripper eventually confirmed her pregnancy after pictures of her baby bump hit the web. She was furious, calling whoever responsible for the leak "weirdos" and saying it's "disrespectful" to sneakily take her pictures when "you can just ask."

"The next mf I catch tryna sneak a pic or vid of me & try to send it to a blog I'm whooping they a** respectfully," she lashed out. "Lmao this fame s**t ain't for me bruh."

She later took to her Instagram to officially show off her growing belly.

You can share this post!

Larry King Allegedly Admitted to Hospital for Heart Issues

Lauren London Has Nipsey Hussle's Handwritten Note Tattooed on Her Arm
Related Posts
Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Summer Walker Gets Mixed Reactions for Saying That Black People Are 'So Unorganized'

Summer Walker Gets Mixed Reactions for Saying That Black People Are 'So Unorganized'

London On Da Track's Baby Mama Clowns Summer Walker Over Her 'Baby's Nose' Amid Pregnancy Claims

London On Da Track's Baby Mama Clowns Summer Walker Over Her 'Baby's Nose' Amid Pregnancy Claims

Summer Walker Would Rather Live in Civil Rights Era Than Live With Curfew Amid Pandemic

Summer Walker Would Rather Live in Civil Rights Era Than Live With Curfew Amid Pandemic

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance