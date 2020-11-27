 
 

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500K to Help Homeless Trafficked Youths

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500K to Help Homeless Trafficked Youths
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Deadpool' actor and his actress wife celebrate Thanksgiving by donating half a million dollars to a nonprofit organization to support trafficked youths in Canada.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively marked Thanksgiving by donating $500,000 (£367,000) to help support homeless, trafficked youths in Canada.

The celebrity couple made the incredibly generous donation to Covenant House in Vancouver and their local branch in Toronto.

The organisation revealed the gesture in a post on their Twitter page on Wednesday (25Nov20), writing, "In an incredible act of kindness and philanthropy, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to support homeless, at-risk, and trafficked youth across the nation."

  See also...

It's the latest large donation Ryan and Blake have made - they previously pledged $1 million (£741,000) towards coronavirus relief funds early in the pandemic and sent $200,000 (£148,000) to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People).

Explaining their donation to the latter, the parents-of-three said, "We've been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity."

"We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They've led us to huge avenues of education. We're committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they'll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously."

You can share this post!

Lauren London Has Nipsey Hussle's Handwritten Note Tattooed on Her Arm
Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds Approved to Take Over Welsh Soccer Team Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds Approved to Take Over Welsh Soccer Team Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Fail to Bury the Hatchet in New Video for Charity

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Fail to Bury the Hatchet in New Video for Charity

Ryan Reynolds, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and More Pay Tribute to Alex Trebek

Ryan Reynolds, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and More Pay Tribute to Alex Trebek

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Not Inviting Hugh Jackman to His Own Birthday Party

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Not Inviting Hugh Jackman to His Own Birthday Party

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance