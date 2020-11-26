 
 

The Killers Channel Donald Trump as They React to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

The rock band fronted by Brandon Flowers poke fun at the MAGA leader as they respond to the Recording Academy after being snubbed in the 2021 nominations.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Killers poked fun at U.S. President Donald Trump while addressing their lack of Grammy nominations.

The rockers failed to pick up any nods for their 2020 album "Imploding the Mirage" when the nominations were announced on Tuesday (24Nov20), prompting the group to take to Twitter with a tongue-in-cheek response.

Jokingly mirroring the American leader's unwillingness to concede the U.S. election following Joe Biden's victory earlier this month, as well as his unfounded accusations of voter fraud, they quipped, "OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS."

  See also...

"WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES," they added. "BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE."

"DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM," concluded The Killers, adding the hashtags "#RIGGEDGRAMMYS #WEWON."

The "Mr. Brightside" stars weren't the only ones left disappointed by the Grammy nominations - Canadian star The Weeknd has demanded answers after he failed to be nominated for a single prize, despite landing critical and commercial success with album "After Hours" and one of the biggest-selling songs of 2020, "Blinding Lights".

After The Weeknd accused the Grammys' organisers of being "corrupt," officials responded by insisting they are "surprised" he wasn't recognised. They also noted there are "fewer" nominations to award than there are "deserving artists."

