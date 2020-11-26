 
 

Helen Mirren Doesn't Think Shakespeare Should Be Taught in Schools

Helen Mirren Doesn't Think Shakespeare Should Be Taught in Schools
Instagram
Celebrity

The Oscar-winning actress wants William Shakespeare off the school curriculum because reading the Elizabethan playwright's works 'might be off-putting to younger kids.'

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Helen Mirren doesn't want William Shakespeare's plays taught in schools as she thinks children's first experience of the Bard should be in the theatre.

The Elizabethan playwright's works have long been a staple of English lessons in British schools - but Helen, 75, who got her start as an actress at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), thinks reading rather than watching is the best way to appreciate them.

"I don't think Shakespeare should be taught in schools," she said during a Zoom conversation with RSC artistic director Gregory Doran, according to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "All young people's experience of Shakespeare should be live theatre."

  See also...

She also said that "droning through" his plays on the page might be off-putting to younger kids, and that theatre was needed to make the 16th Century writer's "sometimes archaic language alive and accessible."

Helen played a gender-swapped version of the male character Prospero in a 2010 film version of Shakespeare's play "The Tempest", and is in favour of changing the sex of characters to give women the chance to play some of theatre's greatest roles.

"I'm so happy now that women can do Hamlet, do Richard III, do Lear, as Glenda Jackson just did," she said. "It certainly was beyond any possibility when I was in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s. It was just impossible."

Helen Miren will next star in dramedy "The Duke" and the upcoming ninth installment of action movie franchise "Fast and Furious".

You can share this post!

The Killers Channel Donald Trump as They React to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Chrissy Teigen Regrets Lashing Out at Critic as She Defends Meghan Markle's Miscarriage Reveal

Related Posts
Helen Mirren Gets Candid About Experience Confronting Black Bear at Nevada Retreat

Helen Mirren Gets Candid About Experience Confronting Black Bear at Nevada Retreat

Helen Mirren Applauds Meghan Markle for Her Royal Exit

Helen Mirren Applauds Meghan Markle for Her Royal Exit

Helen Mirren Calls Out BAFTA Over All-White Nominations

Helen Mirren Calls Out BAFTA Over All-White Nominations

Helen Mirren and Mark Strong Signed Up for New Adaptation of 'Oedipus'

Helen Mirren and Mark Strong Signed Up for New Adaptation of 'Oedipus'

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick