 
 

Matthew Mcconaughey's Wife Spent Three Days in Labor Before Giving Birth to First Child

Matthew Mcconaughey's Wife Spent Three Days in Labor Before Giving Birth to First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Camila Alves opens up about her long labor back in 2008 when she went through three days of painful contractions before giving birth to her first child with actor husband.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Camila Alves had a long labour with her and Matthew Mcconaughey's first son Levi.

The 38-year-old model welcomed the couple's first child back in July, 2008 and, speaking on the "Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland" series, she said she spent three days having contractions before she eventually gave birth to Levi.

"I was in labour for three days. We tried to go as natural as we could in a hospital setting. So when my water broke, they're like, 'Well, should we give you the stuff to (induce) contractions?' And we're like, 'No, no way,' " explained Alves.

The star recalled how her contractions began on their own the day after she checked in to the hospital, adding they were "so strong that I would be in the rocking chair just breathing through the contractions and then I would pass out, literally, from exhaustion, 'cause it went on for so long."

  See also...

"I'm in the chair and the doctor's like, 'Can you move to the table?' I was like, 'No, I cannot move to the table. I can't move anywhere!,' " she remembered.

"And he goes, 'Well, I need to check - I need to get in there and check.' And I was like, 'Well, get in there and check!' I felt so bad. We really wanted to go through without taking (medication). We wanted to have that experience, and that what we planned on."

Alves' labour went on for so long she eventually needed an emergency Ceserean section, which ended up being life-saving for baby Levi as the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.

Following her experience with Levi's birth, she learned to be flexible when it came to welcoming Vida, 10, and Livingston, seven, admitting she "just kinda went, 'It's however you wanna come. I'm here for you.' "

You can share this post!

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Grammy Boss Denies Snubbing The Weeknd Due to Clash Over Super Bowl Gig
Related Posts
Matthew McConaughey Was Lied to by Mom for 40 Years About Winning Little Mr. Texas Contest

Matthew McConaughey Was Lied to by Mom for 40 Years About Winning Little Mr. Texas Contest

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Reminds Him to Cheer Up Whenever He Takes on Dramatic Roles

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Reminds Him to Cheer Up Whenever He Takes on Dramatic Roles

Matthew McConaughey Considers Running for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey Considers Running for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey Recalls the 8-Year 'Rough Patch' Between Him and Mom

Matthew McConaughey Recalls the 8-Year 'Rough Patch' Between Him and Mom

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance