Matthew Mcconaughey's Wife Spent Three Days in Labor Before Giving Birth to First Child

Camila Alves opens up about her long labor back in 2008 when she went through three days of painful contractions before giving birth to her first child with actor husband.

Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Camila Alves had a long labour with her and Matthew Mcconaughey's first son Levi.

The 38-year-old model welcomed the couple's first child back in July, 2008 and, speaking on the "Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland" series, she said she spent three days having contractions before she eventually gave birth to Levi.

"I was in labour for three days. We tried to go as natural as we could in a hospital setting. So when my water broke, they're like, 'Well, should we give you the stuff to (induce) contractions?' And we're like, 'No, no way,' " explained Alves.

The star recalled how her contractions began on their own the day after she checked in to the hospital, adding they were "so strong that I would be in the rocking chair just breathing through the contractions and then I would pass out, literally, from exhaustion, 'cause it went on for so long."

"I'm in the chair and the doctor's like, 'Can you move to the table?' I was like, 'No, I cannot move to the table. I can't move anywhere!,' " she remembered.

"And he goes, 'Well, I need to check - I need to get in there and check.' And I was like, 'Well, get in there and check!' I felt so bad. We really wanted to go through without taking (medication). We wanted to have that experience, and that what we planned on."

Alves' labour went on for so long she eventually needed an emergency Ceserean section, which ended up being life-saving for baby Levi as the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.

Following her experience with Levi's birth, she learned to be flexible when it came to welcoming Vida, 10, and Livingston, seven, admitting she "just kinda went, 'It's however you wanna come. I'm here for you.' "