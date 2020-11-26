Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Actress Joey King is being sued by a driver who claims she crashed into his car and didn't pay him damages.

Parviz Mohammady filed papers against "The Kissing Booth" star, alleging that he sustained damage to the right side of his car and suffered injuries following the crash in Los Angeles back in February (20).

According to the legal documents, Parviz Mohammady was driving northbound when King pulled out of a metered parking spot and hit his car.

Mohammady's attorney Kamelia Jalilvand told TMZ that her client suffered a tear in his shoulder in the crash, which was made worse by a preexisting condition and led to him having surgery.

While Mohammady and King exchanged insurance information following the crash, he apparently still hasn't been compensated for the damage.

"Due to the collision, Mr. Mohammady sustained significant injuries, which necessitated surgical intervention," Jalilvand said. "We hope that through the lawsuit, Ms. King will accept responsibility and compensate our client for his damages."

Mohammady is suing for unspecified damages. King has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

The actress recently came to visit her grandmother to celebrate the elderly's birthday. She donned a dinosaur costume in order to safely embrace her grandma for the first time in eight months since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States.

In a previous interview, Joey admitted to being "depressed" during lockdown. She "was actively sabotaging myself and not doing anything creative, not doing anything that made me feel good."

She eventually took up a new hobby to spend her idle times. "This sounds so stupid, but it's true, I started building dioramas," she opened up. "And I made a diorama at home and it made me feel so proud and happy. And I was like, 'Maybe I should get back on the saddle?' "