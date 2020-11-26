 
 

Zac Efron Allegedly Calls It Quits With Vanessa Valladares

The former Disney star is reportedly single again after he is rumored to break up with his girlfriend because of his hectic work that prevents him from seeing her.

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have reportedly ended their romance.

The couple met while Vanessa was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe earlier this year (20) and had been spotted out an about on several occasions over the past five months, during his time in Australia.

However, sources tell The Sun newspaper "fate wasn't on their side" and the actor and model have since parted ways.

"Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other," they explain. "Zac has been renting a place by the beach in Byron Bay and by ­September Vanessa was living with him there."

"So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They'd started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn't on their side."

Zac has recently moved away from Byron Bay to Adelaide to film his new movie "Gold", and he's currently under quarantine Down Under amid the pandemic, meaning he can't travel to see Vanessa.

"Zac's work and the enforced distance has really taken its toll," the insider goes on to share. "Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit."

The breakup rumors came only a month after the couple reportedly became "unofficially" engaged. Zac Efron allegedly surprised Vanessa Valladares with a custom ring during his birthday party in Byron Bay, Australia last month.

