Sadie Robertson and Husband Reenact Parent's 'Timeless' Pregnancy Beach Pic
The former 'Duck Dynasty' star shares on Instagram a throwback photo of pregnant Korie and Willie Robertson on the beach as Willie was goofing off with his stomach sticking out.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sadie Robertson has a unique way to offer a good look at her baby bump for the very first time. With the help of her husband Christian Huff, the former "Duck Dynasty" star reenacted her parents Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson's "timeless" pregnancy beach picture, and shared it with her social media followers.

On Monday, November 23, the 23-year-old posted on Instagram the quirky photo underneath her parents' vintage one. Her version featured her wearing white-and-blue one-piece with thick and vertical stripes, while her husband went with a patterned shirt and dark sunglasses. Both of them stuck out their bellies. In the caption, she wrote, "mom and dad your pose was truly timeless."

Sadie's post did not go unnoticed by her mother Korrie. The excited matriarch wrote in response, "THE BEST. This is my favorite tradition YALL ARE ADORABLE!" Her sister Rebecca Robertson also joined in the fun by commenting, "TIMELESS ICONS!" Hip-hop artist Tedashii additionally raved, "This is truly amazing!"

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum and her husband were not the first ones who recreated her parents' pose. Back in 2019, her brother John Luke Robertson and wife Mary Kate did the same thing when they were expecting their first child together. The couple exclusively shared their version with PEOPLE magazine.

Family tradition aside, Sadie made use of Instagram on Tuesday, November 24 to share more maternity photos. "17 weeks wow wow wow. It's just absolutely miraculous that my body is daily changing to grow this life inside of me. I can not miss the intentionally of a creator behind the scenes," the pregnant star wrote in her lengthy message.

"I love thinking about her every single day... what she's going to be like, what's she going to look like, what will her favorite hobby be, but the greatest thing to think of is that before I will ever know these things God knows her," she continued. "He knows the hairs forming on her head, and he knows the heart she has that is beating so strongly. He is making her beautiful and wonderful and I can't wait to be captivated by the design. I'm in awe and wonder."

Sadie, who previously revealed that she has recovered from COVID-19, first confirmed her pregnancy in early October. At that time, she declared via Instagram, "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you."

