Taylor Swift Celebrates Grammy Nominations by Having Virtual Reunion With 'Folklore' Collaborators
The 'Cardigan' singer has snagged a total of six nominations for her surprise 2020 LP and her haunting track 'Beautiful Ghosts' from the film adaptation of 'Cats'.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift enjoyed a glass of red wine as she virtually reunited with her "Folklore" collaborators following Tuesday's, November 24, Grammy nominations.

The singer snagged six nods for her surprise 2020 LP and her haunting track "Beautiful Ghosts" from the film adaptation of "Cats", including Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for "Cardigan".

Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a snap of herself and her team of collaborators via Skype and FaceTime as they celebrated the success face-to-face.

The "ME!" hitmaker was joined via computer and iPhone by Jack Antonoff, Jonathan Low, and The National's Aaron Dessner. "ask us how our days (sic) been," the 30-year-old wrote in the caption.

Taylor's other nominations include Best Pop Vocal Album for "Folklore", Best Pop Solo Performance for "Cardigan", Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her team up with Bon Iver on the moody "Exile", and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Beautiful Ghosts" - written with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Taylor, who made her debut in 2006 with her successful self-titled album, has amassed 10 Grammy wins in total and 40 overall nominations. Notably, she's one of only two female solo artists, along with Adele, to win Album of the Year twice for her solo recordings, according to Recording Academy chiefs.

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Daily Show's Trevor Noah, will air on CBS on 31 January, 2021, from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In other news, Taylor is set to debut an "intimate" concert film for her latest album, "Folklore". Titled "olklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions", the concert movie will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01 A.M. P.T.

