 
 

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has reportedly met incarcerated man Julius Jones and his family as she promises to assist his legal team with their case.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has met a death row inmate with a view to helping him escape execution.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" spoke to Julius Jones at a prison in Oklahoma City (23Nov20), according to TMZ.com.

Jones, who is African-American, is on death row as he was arrested aged 19 for the fatal shooting of a 45-year old white man named Paul Howell in 1999, a crime for which he was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 - resulting in a death sentence.

Sources tell the gossip website, she spent time with Jones and his attorney, Dale Baich, and made promises to assist his legal team with their case, before meeting with his family at a local church.

His mother reportedly got emotional when speaking to Kim, telling her that her son was at home with her on the night of the murder.

The reality star turned prison reform campaigner, who has been studying law as part of her efforts to free those on death row or facing life in jail due to wrongful convictions or unfair sentencing.

Insiders say Kim took an interest in Julius' case after watching Viola Davis' documentary series on him, "The Last Defense". She also promoted a Change.org petition supporting the inmate which gained millions of signatures.

Jones filed for clemency last year and members of The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will make a recommendation to Governor Kevin Stitt whether he should commute or reduce his sentence.

Campaigners have claimed Julius' conviction was racially charged as there was little evidence to tie him to the scene of the crime and that he was hampered by a poor legal defence - and he believes he was framed for the murder.

Jones does not yet have a scheduled execution date.

