 
 

Trevor Noah Officially Announced as Host for 2021 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah Officially Announced as Host for 2021 Grammy Awards
Instagram
Music

The Comedy Central late-night show host is officially set to take over the hosting gig from Alicia Keys for the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy Awards next year.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Comedian Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The "Daily Show" presenter was announced as the person set to take the reins for the 63rd edition of the music prizegiving on 31 January, bosses at the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (24Nov20).

It will be the South African funnyman's first time hosting the ceremony, taking over from last year's host Alicia Keys.

In a statement, he says, "Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event."

  See also...

"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"

The announcement of Noah as host comes shortly before the nominees are revealed on Tuesday at 12 pm ET and 9 am PT. The ceremony will air on U.S. network CBS - with details of the event and how it will be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, yet to be decided.

Previous hosts for the Biggest Night in Music event included LL Cool J. The two-time Grammy winner served as a host for the awards show for five consecutive years, from the 54th Grammy Awards in 2012 through the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

James Corden later took over the gig for the next two following years before passing the torch to Alicia Keys.

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Country Star Hal Ketchum Dies Following Battle With Dementia
Related Posts
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Outside His NYC Apartment Amid Romance Rumors

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Outside His NYC Apartment Amid Romance Rumors

Report: Trevor Noah 'Seriously' Dating Minka Kelly as She Moves in With Him

Report: Trevor Noah 'Seriously' Dating Minka Kelly as She Moves in With Him

Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West for Saying Black People Are 'Brainwashed' by Democrats

Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West for Saying Black People Are 'Brainwashed' by Democrats

Watch: Trevor Noah Lays Out Evidence That Donald Trump Wants to Deport Melania

Watch: Trevor Noah Lays Out Evidence That Donald Trump Wants to Deport Melania

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance
Music

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance