Iggy Azalea Shoots Back After Playboi Carti Tells Her to 'Shut Up'

The 'Black Widow' raptress isn't having it when the 'Woke Up Like This' rapper seemingly brings up his baby mama and their son in a new song he previews on Instagram Live and Twitter.

Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea isn't thrilled that her ex Playboi Carti seemed to mention her and their son in a snippet of his new song. The Australian femcee has fired back after her baby daddy previewed his new music on Instagram Live and Twitter.

In the clip, the Atlanta-born star danced around while the bass-heavy banger played in the background. He rapped along with the track, "I'm servin' the bass." He also took to Twitter to unveil part of the song's lyrics as he tweeted, "I told da bit shut up! My son crying" and "OUt of MY boDY ! WHOLE TAPE."

Iggy caught wind of Playboi's tweets and seemingly found one particular line disrespectful. Trying to put her former boyfriend in place, the "Black Widow" raptress wrote back, "Did you?"

The 30-year-old later suggested that she herself was taken aback by her impulsive response to Playboi's tweet, but she wouldn't let it ruin her mood that day. "Honestly I had a great day and I'm confused as f**k about why I've logged onto some bulls**t but - Happy thanksgiving y'all. Ima go enjoy mine... with my son," she posted in a follow-up post.

When a Twitter user asked her what was going on, she admitted she had "zero clue." Another fan tried to convince her, "I don't think he was talking about u just people in general lol," to which she responded, "What b***h would you need to tell to shut up? Certainly none are around my son... and I know it ain't me."

Iggy sparked a speculation that she broke up with Playboi after she shared some cryptic posts in October. She wrote at the time, "You lost a real 1!!!" and "People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone!!" She later confirmed that she's currently single as adding, "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship."