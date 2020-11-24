 
 

French Montana Participating in Turkey Giveaway in the Bronx

In addition to funding the giveaway, the 'Unforgettable' rapper joins volunteers to hand out over 500 turkeys during the event held in collaboration with members of City Harvest.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - French Montana is giving back to the community. As the countdown to the Thanksgiving holiday has begun, the "Unforgettable" hitmaker teamed up with members of City Harvest to give away 500 turkeys to those in need in The Bronx, New York City.

In the pictures obtained by TMZ, the 36-year-old could be seen handing out the birds to a number of people who have waited in a line. During the Monday, November 23 outing, he opted to go with a yellow coat. He completed his look with a black beanie hat and protective mask.

When asked about how he felt doing the charitable act, the American-Moroccan rapper told news12.com, "It just gave me great joy. It makes you embrace life." He further explained, "It makes you appreciate the people, you know."

French was not the only celebrity paying it forward amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, November 21, Nick Cannon and Dr. Dre sponsored a Feed Your City Challenge event in the latter's hometown of Compton, California, per reported by TMZ. The ex-husband of Mariah Carey was seen handing out food to fans in the pictures. He donned a bright orange Nike hoodie with orange sweatpants and a black wrap.

While Dre did not attend the event in person, he released a statement about his participation in the campaign. "Unity is within us all. By us working together we can serve the underserved," the "Forgot About Dre" hitmaker stated per quoted by Revolt TV.

"Thanksgiving is a special time to bring people together; people shouldn't have to worry about how they're going to feed their family for the holidays," he continued. "So we accepted the challenge from Tony Draper and his team to generate that unity for Compton during these difficult times."

The Feed Your City Challenge, where people could get free groceries, was founded by music industry icon Tony Draper and retired NBA star Ricky Davis as a response to the pandemic crisis. The event in Compton was the tenth campaign among others done in several cities in the United States.

