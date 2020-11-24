Rihanna Rumored Joining 'Black Panther 2' Cast

WENN/Avalon Movie

Fans are excited over the 'We Found Love' singer's supposed involvement in the upcoming Marvel film after Google lists her among the cast members for the sequel.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has been added to the cast lineup for "Black Panther 2", according to Google. Report has been spreading on the Internet that the Barbadian-born singer will be starring in the follow-up to the 2018 movie after Google lists her among cast members for the upcoming sequel.

Those who are browsing for everything about "Black Panther 2" will stumble upon the cast list, which includes the 32-year-old star along with actors like Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman. While it's unclear where Google has got its source from, this has got Navy excited.

"Currently shook because @rihanna is listed as a cast member for Black Panther II," one person tweeted along with a screenshot of the search results. Another exclaimed, "Rihanna in BLACK PANTHER 2 AHHHHH!!!!!"

"Rihanna is in Black Panther 2? Overexcitement no go kill me," a third user reacted to the speculation, while another fan added, "Rihanna's gonna be in Black Panther 2??? I'm deffo looking forward to this."

A few, however, raised doubt about the Google search results, with one noting, "Y'all really believing Rihanna is about to be in Black Panther 2 based off...a Google search..." Some others, meanwhile, speculated that Rih might be contributing to the movie's soundtrack.

Neither Marvel nor Rihanna has responded to the casting speculation, but E! News has shut down the rumors. According to the site, the "Umbrella" hitmaker has not been cast in the upcoming film.

"Black Panther 2" is reportedly set to start filming in Atlanta in July and last for upwards of six months. While Michael B. Jordan is unlikely to return due to his character's storyline at the end of the first film, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are all expected to reprise their roles for the sequel.

Wright's Shuri is said to have a more prominent role in the upcoming feature following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who took on the lead role in the first movie. Additionally, "Narcos: Mexico" actor Tenoch Huerta is reportedly in talks to play one of the antagonists.