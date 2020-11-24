 
 

Jada Pinkett Smith Invites Will's First Wife to Share Secret Holiday Recipes on Red Table Talk

A teaser clip for the November 24 episode of the Facebook Watch show displays Sheree Zampino excitedly joins the 'Gotham' actress in the kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving.

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith proves there's definitely no bad blood between her and Will Smith's first wife. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the actress portraying Fish Mooney on "Gotham" invited Sheree Zampino to share secret holiday recipes on her Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk".

A teaser clip for the Tuesday, November 24 episode displayed Jada Pinkett, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith welcoming Sheree. "We've invited our favourite cook in the family to share her secret holiday recipes. Where she at?" the 49-year-old said before Sheree popped into the kitchen.

Jada's daughter Willow could not contain her excitement when Sheree, who shares son Trey Smith with the "Bad Boys For Life" actor, entered the room. "I'm so excited," the 20-year-old exclaimed. "I'm just jumping for joy right now!"

"The Matrix 4" star went on to introduce her husband's ex-wife. "For our RTT fam who might not know who ReRe is, what would you call yourself, ReRe?" she first asked, which got the latter to responded by declaring, "Trey's mama," prompting all of them to laugh together.

"She is Trey's mama. Trey is Will's first born. The Ree and Mr. Smith were once married. We are what you call a blended family," Jada explained, before Sheree chimed in, "Absolutely." The show host added, "We do holidays together and Miss Ree here hooks us up." Her mother Adrienne then concluded, "She gets down in the kitchen!"

This was not the first time Jada invited Sheree to her Facebook Watch show. Back in May 2018, she chose the latter to be her guest as they recalled the difficult start of their relationship. "I didn't understand marriage, I didn't understand divorce. I will say that I probably should've fell back," the "Girls Trip" actress shared at that time.

"So, when I think back about where I was, some of my insensitivity, some of my inconsideration just in regards to you guys unwinding a marriage, and then me, trying to get in there …, " the mother of Jaden Smith continued. In response to such confession, Sheree stated, "And I was like, 'Bless her heart.' "

Sheree and Will were married from 1992 to 1995. Following their divorce, the "Aladdin" star approached Jada, whom he first met in 1994 when she auditioned for a role on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air". The two tied the knot in 1997, and share two children together, Jaden and Willow.

