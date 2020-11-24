 
 

John Barrowman Thrilled to Be Back as Captain Jack on 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special

BBC
The 'Torchwood' actor expresses hope that fans will 'enjoy Jack's heroic adventure with Thirteen,' whereas showrunner Chris Chibnall teases that it will be an epic and emotional episode.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor John Barrowman is returning to the world of "Doctor Who" once more for a BBC holiday special.

The Scottish-born star will reprise his role as Captain Jack Harkness for "Revolution of the Daleks", joining Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor to help save planet Earth.

"Putting on Jack's coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman shares in a statement.

"It's always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He's a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack's heroic adventure with Thirteen."

Barrowman made a small appearance in the season 12 episode Fugitive of the Judoon, which aired in January, 10 years after he last played Captain Jack on the cult sci-fi series, and showrunner Chris Chibnall is excited to welcome the actor back into the fold.

"A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode," he says. "If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it's Captain Jack. Daleks beware!."

Barrowman also starred as Captain Jack in TV spin-off Torchwood, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

An air date for "Revolution of the Daleks" has yet to be announced.

