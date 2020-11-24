 
 

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With Family Picnic

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With Family Picnic
Instagram
Celebrity

While the 'Modern Family' star shares photos from their low-key celebration in a local park, her actor husband posts a video of them dancing to Frank Sinatra's 'The Way You Look Tonight'.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday (November 22) with gushing posts dedicated to one another.

The "Modern Family" star shared a series of pictures from her and Joe's wedding day to her Instagram page, alongside which she wrote, "Feliz (Happy) 5th anniversary [email protected] (love) you!"

Sofia also shared images from an "anniversary family picnic" she and Joe had enjoyed on Sunday, showing the actor - sporting a bright blue mohawk - and their relatives enjoying sunshine and beignets (pastries) in a local park.

  See also...

Meanwhile, "Magic Mike" star Joe posted a video of himself and Sofia dancing to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight" on their wedding day, writing, "Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor (my love). I love you so much."

Sofia previously revealed she and Joe often struggle to find alone time on their anniversary, as it often falls on the same weekend as America's Thanksgiving holiday - this year on 26 November.

Sofia and Joe began dating in 2014 and got engaged six months later on Christmas Day. They tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 21, 2015.

Back in August, the "True Blood" alum shared on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" that he knew right away she was the one. "I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," the 43-year-old hunk recalled. "And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."

You can share this post!

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Florida Georgia Line Become First Country Music Artists to Have Two Diamond-Certified Singles
Related Posts
Sofia Vergara Started to Lose Her Sight When She Turned 40

Sofia Vergara Started to Lose Her Sight When She Turned 40

Sofia Vergara Clinches Dismissal of Ex-Fiance's Embryo Lawsuit in Louisiana

Sofia Vergara Clinches Dismissal of Ex-Fiance's Embryo Lawsuit in Louisiana

Sofia Vergara Rejects Ex-Fiance's Legal Fees Demand in Frozen Embryo Battle

Sofia Vergara Rejects Ex-Fiance's Legal Fees Demand in Frozen Embryo Battle

Stars' Epic Fourth of July Celebrations

Stars' Epic Fourth of July Celebrations

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick