Lil Wayne's Daughter Claims Getting Breast Implants Was Her Dream Since Teen Age

When showing off her new curves, Reginae Carter notes that she is still recovering from the procedure, and insists that her plastic surgery decision had nothing to do with self-esteem.

Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne's 21-year-old daughter Reginae Carter has gone under the knife to boost her bust.

The reality TV regular, whose mother is the rap superstar's ex-wife, Antonia 'Toya' Johnson, is showing off her new curves in People magazine, revealing she underwent breast implant surgery on October 9 - finally checking off a longtime dream.

"I've wanted to enhance my boobs since I was like 16, 17," Reginae told the publication. "But my mum was always like, 'Girl, no, just wait until you have your first child because you don't know how everything's going to be.' "

"I'm 21 now, so she was like, 'I can't tell you what to do. You look perfect the way you are, but it's whatever you want to do.' So I finally got to do it, and I'm so excited about it."

The aspiring actress, who became a model for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie collection earlier this year, has been recovering ever since, and the healing process hasn't been all "that bad."

"I just had to sit inside for like a good two, three weeks and let everything heal and drop," she explains. "I feel like they're still in the process of dropping, but I still love them right now. At first it felt like my chest was a little heavy, but after a while it was cool."

And the "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star insists her plastic surgery decision had nothing to do with self-esteem, despite previously insisting she was "good" without a boob job as she responded to a comment made by a follower on Instagram in 2018.

"I also said I'd never get a wig before, and here I am," she laughed. "It's like, I'm young. I'm growing."

"Reginae always had confidence," she added. "I feel like it makes my little shirts cuter and my outfits come together more, but I have always been comfortable in my own skin."

"Any enhancement that I wanted to make was my decision. Nobody pressured me. Nobody told me to do this. I feel like I didn't have society telling me this. I feel like it's self-love. I love myself. I loved myself before the boobs, and I love myself after. I don't care what people have to say."