 
 

John Boyega Gets Call From Studio Boss After Accusing Disney of Using His 'Star Wars' Role as Token

John Boyega Gets Call From Studio Boss After Accusing Disney of Using His 'Star Wars' Role as Token
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

The 'Attack the Block' actor who plays the former Stormtrooper Finn in the new 'Star Wars' trilogy reveals he had a heart-to-heart conversation with Kathleen Kennedy following his public complaints.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Boyega had a heart-to-heart with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy after he went public with his frustrations with his role in the "Star Wars" franchise.

John's portrayal of ex-Stormtrooper Finn was key to reboot instalment "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", but became less central to the plot of its two follow-ups - and he went public with his disappointment in a GQ interview this summer (20).

He had previously revealed that he had buried the hatchet with Disney chiefs, but has now detailed how Kathleen offered him support once he had outlined his case to her.

  See also...

"So I got on a phone call with Kathleen Kennedy and she verbally showed support and we got to have a really nice, transparent, honest conversation that is beneficial to both of us," he tells BBC News.

"I think these kinds of conversations, you can go into the realm of sounding like you're just trying to save your own career, but what is great now is that it is a conversation that anyone has access to."

"Now people can express themselves about this knowing that any character we love, especially in these big franchises like the Marvels and Star Wars, we love them because of the moments that they are given, we love them because of those moments, and they're heroic moments that these producers all decide for these characters so we need to see that in our characters that are maybe black and from other cultures."

In his chat with GQ, the "Attack the Block" star accused Disney bosses of marketing his character as, "much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side," and made a similar point about Finn's on screen love interest Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

You can share this post!

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Related Posts
Report: Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill Wanted Back for 'Star Wars' Franchise

Report: Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill Wanted Back for 'Star Wars' Franchise

John Boyega Calls Out Disney for Making 'Star Wars' Black Character Nothing More Than Just a Token

John Boyega Calls Out Disney for Making 'Star Wars' Black Character Nothing More Than Just a Token

'New Mutants' Director Sneers at Lame and Calculated Gay Kiss in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

'New Mutants' Director Sneers at Lame and Calculated Gay Kiss in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

John Boyega Says 'No Thank You' About Possible 'Star Wars' Return

John Boyega Says 'No Thank You' About Possible 'Star Wars' Return

Most Read
'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain
Movie

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain

Sia Furious as She's Criticized for Not Casting Autistic Star to Play Lead in Her Autism Movie

Sia Furious as She's Criticized for Not Casting Autistic Star to Play Lead in Her Autism Movie

Florida Georgia Line Team Up With Monarch Media to Make Original Country Musical Movie

Florida Georgia Line Team Up With Monarch Media to Make Original Country Musical Movie

'Deadpool 3' Gets 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen the Script

'Deadpool 3' Gets 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen the Script

Channing Tatum and '21 Jump Street' Directors Reteam for Universal's Monster Movie

Channing Tatum and '21 Jump Street' Directors Reteam for Universal's Monster Movie

Kristen Stewart: Growing Up Would Have Been Easier If There Were Gay Christmas Rom-Coms

Kristen Stewart: Growing Up Would Have Been Easier If There Were Gay Christmas Rom-Coms

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Original 'Scream' Director After Completing Reboot

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Original 'Scream' Director After Completing Reboot

Meryl Streep Spits Bars About Michelle Obama in New Movie 'The Prom'

Meryl Streep Spits Bars About Michelle Obama in New Movie 'The Prom'

'Predator 5' Could Be Set in the Past

'Predator 5' Could Be Set in the Past

John Boyega Gets Call From Studio Boss After Accusing Disney of Using His 'Star Wars' Role as Token

John Boyega Gets Call From Studio Boss After Accusing Disney of Using His 'Star Wars' Role as Token