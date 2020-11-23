Charli D'Amelio in Disbelief After Breaking TikTok Record Despite Dinner Controversy

Instagram Celebrity

The 16-year-old dancer receives congratulatory messages from fellow social media stars for reaching 100 million followers on the video-sharing platform despite last week's backlash for mocking a chef.

AceShowbiz - Charli D'Amelio has set a new TikTok record after joining the platform in late 2019. The 16-year-old dancer, who often shares dance videos on the video-sharing website, has become the first person to reach 100 million followers on the platform.

The Norwalk-born teen has taken to Twitter to react to the milestone, expressing her shock at hitting the huge figure in just a little over a year. "IS THIS REAL LIFE RIGHT NOW," she tweeted on Sunday, November 22. She added in a follow-up post, "100 MILLION PEOPLE SUPPORTING ME!! I TRULY CANNOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS REAL."

Charli also went on Instagram to celebrate the milestone. "I hit 100 million on TikTok," she said during a livestreaming session. "I don't even know how to react, mostly because this doesn't feel real. How do people even react to this? I just genuinely don't know what to do. I'm in my bathroom by myself watching edits on Twitter because they're making me cry and I just genuinely do not know what to do. I'm so confused. Just, life doesn't feel real."

Charli D'Amelio reacted to breaking TikTok record.

The popular social media star was in disbelief after reaching 100M followers.

"It's just so weird to think like a little over a year ago I was in Connecticut doing regular school, doing nothing and now I'm living in L.A.," she continued. "I have the best friends ever." Expressing her wish to meet her fans in person, she added, "If COVID wasn't a thing, I'd have like a 100 million-person meet and greet right now. But that's not possible."

Charli additionally posted a new video on TikTok to thank her followers. "Thank you guys so, so, so much. I cannot believe there's 100 million supporters following me right now," she said in the selfie clip. "That is insane. Oh my goodness. I still can't grasp that this is real. I still feel like it's a dream. I'm kind of waiting to wake up. Very insane. Oh my goodness. Thank you."

Charli has since received congratulatory messages from fellow social media stars, such as James Charles who tweeted to her, "Congratulations @charlidamelio. I can't even believe this is real hahahaha I am so incredibly proud of you and your growth!" Addison Rae added, "CONGRATULATIONS TO @charlidamelio!!! 100M!!!! how insane. I can't believe I met you a year ago... time flies when you're having fun <3 i love you."

Charli hit the milestone figure just days after she sparked backlash over a "Dinner With the D'Amelios" video segment, during which she and her sister Dixie D'Amelio gagged when chef Aaron May served up snails. They were called out for their rude behavior.

The sisters later apologized for it, with Charli tearfully saying in a TikTok video, "Seeing how people reacted to this, I don't even know if I want to do this anymore. This is messed up stuff." She went on lamenting about the rude comments addressed to her due to the controversy, "People telling me to hang myself, people just like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not OK at all."

Charli lost 1 million followers on TikTok following the video controversy.