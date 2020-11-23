Prince William and Kate Middleton Bid Goodbye to Beloved Family Dog: We Will Miss Him So Much

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared news of Lupo's passing, her brother James Middleton comes forward with a touching tribute to the black English cocker spaniel.

AceShowbiz - Prince William and Kate Middleton have just lost their beloved family dog. On Sunday, November 22, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the passing of Lupo via social media, stating that they "will miss him so much" as they bid farewell to the black English cocker spaniel.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, the royal couple put out a photo of their cherished pet on Instagram. Along with it, they stated, "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

Kate's brother James Middleton, who is a dog lover, has also came forward with a touching tribute of his own. "It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old," he began his lengthy Instagram message.

"Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss," the 33-year-old further noted. "However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

James went on to claim that "the loss of a dog is, in almost every way comparable to the loss of a Human loved one." He continued explaining, "The pain I felt from loosing my first dog Tilly back in 2017 still hurts and on hearing the news about Lupo brought a wave of emotions flooding back."

"There isn't much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I've said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo," he concluded. "Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy."

William and Kate adopted Lupo in 2012, about a year before the birth of their first child Prince George. Hello reported that Natalie Bressani, a guest at a 2018 Christmas party for Royal Air Force families, unveiled the twosome got the family pet when the Prince had a duty in the Falklands Islands.

"When Prince William was away in the Falkland Islands, he went for dinner with some good friends of ours in the Air Force, and he was saying how difficult it was for Kate because he was leaving for six weeks. It was when they'd just got the Spaniel to help her with the time apart," Natalie dished. "She appreciates what wives and families go through."

Lupo appeared in several of the British royals' family photos. He was featured in the first official photo of Prince George released back in 2013, and in snaps from the 7-year-old's third birthday back in 2016.