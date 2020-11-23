 
 

Chrissy Teigen Gets Through 'Hardest 4 Days' of Her Life by Cuddling Up to Mother

The 'Bring the Funny' judge is showered with love by Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jenna Dewan and Paris Hilton after she shares a photo of her hugging her mother Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has been showered with love online after sharing a photo of herself cuddled up to her mother following the "hardest" few days of her life.

The sweet image featured the model, cookbook author, and TV personality cosying up to her mum, Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen, and her four-year-old daughter Luna, on her sofa.

"One day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life," Chrissy captioned the post. "for now, here's me needing my mommy."

The beauty, who is married to John Legend, didn't offer up any further information about her difficult time, but Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jenna Dewan, and Paris Hilton were among the famous friends who joined fans in posting love heart emojis to send their best wishes to Chrissy.

The Saturday (November 21) post comes weeks after she suffered a tragic pregnancy loss in late September. The baby would have been Chrissy and John's third child, a boy they had named Jack.

Chrissy initially took some time off social media after the miscarriage before returning last month. "I've missed posting my cookbook journey," she wrote while sharing on her Instagram Stories a cooking video with daughter Luna. "I (am) so incredibly proud - it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey. I love and missed you guys."

She later shared a funny video of herself and Luna wearing glasses with moustaches attached, as well as a clip of her little girl drawing pictures of her wearing a long gown.

