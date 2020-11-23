Elle Macpherson Helps Boost Anti-Vaccination Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WENN/P.Hoffmann Celebrity

The former supermodel has been introduced by disgraced former doctor Andrew Wakefield as his girlfriend when she joins him on the stage in North Carolina to share her anti-vax beliefs.

Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Elle Macpherson is promoting an anti-vaccination campaign led by her boyfriend, disgraced former doctor, Adre Wakefield, amid the pandemic.

Insisting the COVID-19 crisis is a "divine time" to share her beliefs, Macpherson took to the stage before an audience in North Carolina to help boost an anti-vaccination propaganda video.

According to MailOnline, after Macpherson was introduced by Wakefield, who called her his "girlfriend," she turned to him and said, "You made this film during COVID."

"It's interesting because it's such beautiful, sacred timing when you watch the film, because it's so pertinent and so relevant," she added. "And for it to come in this divine time where vaccination and mandatory vaccination is on everybody's lips."

The 56-year-old model went on to admit she was "honored" to be sharing the stage with Wakefield and noted she first heard about "Andy" in 1998 - the year he and his colleagues published their since-discredited research suggesting the MMR vaccine had caused autism in 12 children.

Wakefield was banned from practicing medicine in the U.K. in 2010, due to the false claims, and he went on to direct the documentary "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe", which was pulled from the line-up at 2016's Tribeca Film Festival in New York following uproar from medical professionals and other filmmakers involved in Robert De Niro's event.

Macpherson, who has two children with her ex, Arpad Busson, reportedly met Wakefield at an Orlando, Florida event in late 2017, after he separated from his wife, Carmel. The model broke up with her former longtime financier boyfriend in 2005 after nine years together.