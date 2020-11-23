 
 

Elle Macpherson Helps Boost Anti-Vaccination Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Elle Macpherson Helps Boost Anti-Vaccination Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
WENN/P.Hoffmann
Celebrity

The former supermodel has been introduced by disgraced former doctor Andrew Wakefield as his girlfriend when she joins him on the stage in North Carolina to share her anti-vax beliefs.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Elle Macpherson is promoting an anti-vaccination campaign led by her boyfriend, disgraced former doctor, Adre Wakefield, amid the pandemic.

Insisting the COVID-19 crisis is a "divine time" to share her beliefs, Macpherson took to the stage before an audience in North Carolina to help boost an anti-vaccination propaganda video.

According to MailOnline, after Macpherson was introduced by Wakefield, who called her his "girlfriend," she turned to him and said, "You made this film during COVID."

  See also...

"It's interesting because it's such beautiful, sacred timing when you watch the film, because it's so pertinent and so relevant," she added. "And for it to come in this divine time where vaccination and mandatory vaccination is on everybody's lips."

The 56-year-old model went on to admit she was "honored" to be sharing the stage with Wakefield and noted she first heard about "Andy" in 1998 - the year he and his colleagues published their since-discredited research suggesting the MMR vaccine had caused autism in 12 children.

Wakefield was banned from practicing medicine in the U.K. in 2010, due to the false claims, and he went on to direct the documentary "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe", which was pulled from the line-up at 2016's Tribeca Film Festival in New York following uproar from medical professionals and other filmmakers involved in Robert De Niro's event.

Macpherson, who has two children with her ex, Arpad Busson, reportedly met Wakefield at an Orlando, Florida event in late 2017, after he separated from his wife, Carmel. The model broke up with her former longtime financier boyfriend in 2005 after nine years together.

You can share this post!

AMAs 2020: Ciara Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Very Daring Dress

Chrissy Teigen Gets Through 'Hardest 4 Days' of Her Life by Cuddling Up to Mother
Related Posts
Watch: Elle MacPherson Struggles to Get Back on Her Feet After Nasty Fall

Watch: Elle MacPherson Struggles to Get Back on Her Feet After Nasty Fall

Off the Market! Elle MacPherson Dating Anti-Vaccine Doctor

Off the Market! Elle MacPherson Dating Anti-Vaccine Doctor

Elle MacPherson Under Fire for Sharing Summer Weight Loss Tips

Elle MacPherson Under Fire for Sharing Summer Weight Loss Tips

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Mo'Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Mo'Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger