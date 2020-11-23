Lena Waithe's Estranged Wife Files for Divorce 10 Months After Split

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Prior to announcing their separation earlier this year, the Emmy-winning writer opened up about the struggle that she and Alana Mayo were facing as they tried to find a balance in their relationship.

Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lena Waithe's wife Alana Mayo has filed for divorce from the actress/writer 10 months after announcing split. According to The Blast, Mayo filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, November 20.

The former couple announced their decision to go separate ways on January 22. "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the pair's reps said at the time. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

The "Master of None" alum and Mayo tied the knot in late 2019 in San Francisco in front of a statue of late gay activist Harvey Milk. Recalling the big moment to guest host John Legend on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Lena shared, "We snuck and did it. You know, we didn't make any announcements."

"The Chi" writer went on to say that it was the Outlier Society executive's idea to have the spontaneous nuptials. "It was her idea, like all good things are," she said. "She was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there.' And I said, 'Cool, I'm down.' "

Prior to announcing their split, Lena opened up about the struggle that they were facing as they tried to find a balance in their relationship. "Now it's like, I think we're just doing the best we can, trying to figure it out," the Emmy-winning star shared during an interview with Us Weekly. "Nobody has all the answers, you know what I'm saying?"

"It's just like, OK, I think this is what is needed now, you know what I mean? I think as you get older and you mature, you try and figure things out. But yeah, it's like one of those life things that you do, and you hope you get it right," she went on to say.