Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Donald Trump Jr.'s Covid-19 Diagnosis

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The former Danity Kane singer continues to take a dig at President Donald Trump's son as she weighs in on her alleged past lover's recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day isn't surprised Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Danity Kane singer was a contestant on Donald Trump's TV series "The Celebrity Apprentice" back in 2011 and has gone on to claim she had an affair with the U.S. President's son.

On Friday (20Nov20), a personal spokesperson revealed Trump, Jr. has been quarantining since he was diagnosed at the start of the week, but he has so far been asymptomatic.

According to Aubrey, pals flooded her messages to inform her of his diagnosis - but, taking to Twitter, the star confessed the news came as no surprise.

"I walked out of the studio just now and my phone got service.. I swear I thought a family member died with how many notifications I had," she posted.

"Are we really this shocked don jr got covid? you know kimberly (Guilfoyle, girlfriend) stays maskless at the lap dance parties kissing the sweatiest girls. (sic)"

According to reports, Trump, Jr. ended the entanglement when his then-wife discovered text messages between the two, with Aubrey previously insisting the pair "both thought we were each other's soulmates."

She made further claims about her reported ex and his family last month (Oct20).

Taking to Twitter during the final presidential debate between Trump and Biden, she wrote, "Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric f**ked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife (sic). #Debates2020."