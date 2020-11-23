 
 

Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Donald Trump Jr.'s Covid-19 Diagnosis

Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Donald Trump Jr.'s Covid-19 Diagnosis
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The former Danity Kane singer continues to take a dig at President Donald Trump's son as she weighs in on her alleged past lover's recent coronavirus diagnosis.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day isn't surprised Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Danity Kane singer was a contestant on Donald Trump's TV series "The Celebrity Apprentice" back in 2011 and has gone on to claim she had an affair with the U.S. President's son.

On Friday (20Nov20), a personal spokesperson revealed Trump, Jr. has been quarantining since he was diagnosed at the start of the week, but he has so far been asymptomatic.

According to Aubrey, pals flooded her messages to inform her of his diagnosis - but, taking to Twitter, the star confessed the news came as no surprise.

  See also...

"I walked out of the studio just now and my phone got service.. I swear I thought a family member died with how many notifications I had," she posted.

"Are we really this shocked don jr got covid? you know kimberly (Guilfoyle, girlfriend) stays maskless at the lap dance parties kissing the sweatiest girls. (sic)"

According to reports, Trump, Jr. ended the entanglement when his then-wife discovered text messages between the two, with Aubrey previously insisting the pair "both thought we were each other's soulmates."

She made further claims about her reported ex and his family last month (Oct20).

Taking to Twitter during the final presidential debate between Trump and Biden, she wrote, "Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric f**ked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife (sic). #Debates2020."

You can share this post!

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Jeremih On the Road to 'True Healing' After Leaving ICU Amid Covid-19 Battle
Related Posts
Aubrey O'Day Claims Donald Trump Jr. Threatened to Release Her Nudes to Silence Her

Aubrey O'Day Claims Donald Trump Jr. Threatened to Release Her Nudes to Silence Her

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Says Ivanka Trump Is Lesbian, Eric Cheats on Wife With Miss Universe

Aubrey O'Day Says Ivanka Trump Is Lesbian, Eric Cheats on Wife With Miss Universe

Aubrey O'Day's New 'Unfiltered' Photos Seem to Prove She's Lying About Her Weight

Aubrey O'Day's New 'Unfiltered' Photos Seem to Prove She's Lying About Her Weight

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Broselianda Hernandez Believed to Have Drowned Before Being Found Dead in Miami Beach

Broselianda Hernandez Believed to Have Drowned Before Being Found Dead in Miami Beach

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

'Hair' Star Lynn Kellogg Lost Battle With Covid-19 and Cancer

'Hair' Star Lynn Kellogg Lost Battle With Covid-19 and Cancer

Mo'Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Mo'Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List