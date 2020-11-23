 
 

Jeremih On the Road to 'True Healing' After Leaving ICU Amid Covid-19 Battle

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Birthday Sex' hitmaker has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit as he continues his battle with coronavirus in a hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - R&B singer Jeremih has been moved out of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) amid his Covid-19 battle.

The "Don't Tell 'Em" hitmaker is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, with his agent previously telling Variety his run-in with the coronavirus is "rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

Despite his condition previously being described as "bleak," his family told TMZ that "true healing" is set to begin now that the 33-year-old been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Jeremih's family also shared their thanks for the outpouring of prayers he received, with stars including Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, 50 Cent, and Wale publicly sending him well wishes on social media.

Chance the Rapper previously tweeted, "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

50 Cent wrote, "Pray for my boy Jeremih he's not doing good this covid s**t is real."

Trey Songz posted, "@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you!" Toni Braxton penned, "Keeping Jeremih in my prayers."

Fabolous added, "Prayers up for my dog @jeremih.. Everybody ask God to keep his hands on him & be blessed to pull thru."

Emmy Rossum sent a similar message as well, "Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery. Covid is real folks. Wear your mask."

