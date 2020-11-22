 
 

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

VMan Magazine/Ben Hassett
The 'Treat You Better' hitmaker says his singer girlfriend inspires him to spend more time with his loved ones after he lived a quiet life with her during the Covid-19 lockdown.

  • Nov 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has taught her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, to take time for the people he loves.

In a new interview with Elton John for VMan magazine, the "In My Blood" singer opens up about the calm his beautiful girlfriend has brought to his life, revealing she has given him a chance to relax after a crazy seven years.

"I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn't keeping in touch with my family and friends," Mendes tells rocker Elton, "but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more."

"She's all about the family and friends, and it really made me (think) like, 'Oh, I should call my mom...' I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me."

In a previous chat with Apple Music, Shawn Mendes talked about life during coronavirus lockdown. He told Zane Lowe, "The pandemic that's happening and the isolation and the quarantine has been terrifying and really hard, but something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you're not allowed to leave. Stillness."

"I went to Miami and I was living with Camila (Cabello, girlfriend) and her parents and her sister and I was in panic for the first week being like there's no way I'm going to make an album," he continued. "And then when I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry."

"I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you've been touring the world since you're 15 years old, like, I don't remember the last time I smelled laundry. It's a nice smell. It's a really calming smell. It feels like growing up."

