 
 

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial
Instagram
Celebrity

One of the baby mamas claims the 'Playing Games' singer has been knocked up by on-and-off boyfriend although the star previously denied the pregnancy rumors.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rumors suggesting that Summer Walker is pregnant heated up again on the internet. One of London Da Track's baby mamas, Eboni, added fuel to the reports as she claimed London had knocked up the "Playing Games" hitmaker despite the singer's previous denial.

"Summer pregnant with her dumb***," Eboni wrote on her Instagram Stories before referring to her own child with London, "Paris ain't claiming that sibling." She added in another post, "I said what I said. Yeah Summer pregnant by a n**a putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases."

Summer responded with an "omg" along with a laughing and crying emoticon. As one of her followers was baffled as to why London's exes kept talking about her, the "Last Day of Summer" star quipped, "Cause im the s**t & they obsessed [shrug]."

Meanwhile, rapper and "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" member Sukihana called Eboni a bully. "How can you hate a person so much to even post them and be rude when they don't even acknowledge you. Sound like a bitter baby mom aka bully," she commented.

"I'm sure summer don't give af about your child claiming hers she prolly happy she don't even have to deal with yo kid anyway," Sukihana continued.

  See also...

In response, Eboni dissed Sukihana's look as she described the femcee as "a guard dog witcho pit bull in the face looking a**."

Summer Walker announced her latest split from London Da Track nearly two weeks ago after a year of on and off relationship. She declared her single status before adding, "Eventually you have to give some kind of a f**k about yourself. It's the bare minimum for me."

Before the split, Summer sparked pregnancy rumors as she showed what looked like a baby bump on Instagram Live and then talked about changing her diet as she quit veganism.

Summer, however, quickly poured cold water on the baby chatters. "Y'all weird, who demand a stranger to tell you if they pregnant," she said. "lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise."

She added, "& the answer is no b***h. I'm bloated but y'all weird."

You can share this post!

Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Expecting Baby Boy

Donald Trump Calls Rapper Supporter Lil Pump 'Little Pimp' at Republican Rally
Related Posts
Summer Walker Would Rather Live in Civil Rights Era Than Live With Curfew Amid Pandemic

Summer Walker Would Rather Live in Civil Rights Era Than Live With Curfew Amid Pandemic

Summer Walker Begs Willow Smith to Talk to Her and End Their Feud

Summer Walker Begs Willow Smith to Talk to Her and End Their Feud

Summer Walker Officially Splits From London Da Track Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Summer Walker Officially Splits From London Da Track Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Summer Walker Hit With Pregnancy Rumor After Changing Her Diet

Summer Walker Hit With Pregnancy Rumor After Changing Her Diet

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking