London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Instagram Celebrity

One of the baby mamas claims the 'Playing Games' singer has been knocked up by on-and-off boyfriend although the star previously denied the pregnancy rumors.

Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rumors suggesting that Summer Walker is pregnant heated up again on the internet. One of London Da Track's baby mamas, Eboni, added fuel to the reports as she claimed London had knocked up the "Playing Games" hitmaker despite the singer's previous denial.

"Summer pregnant with her dumb***," Eboni wrote on her Instagram Stories before referring to her own child with London, "Paris ain't claiming that sibling." She added in another post, "I said what I said. Yeah Summer pregnant by a n**a putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases."

Summer responded with an "omg" along with a laughing and crying emoticon. As one of her followers was baffled as to why London's exes kept talking about her, the "Last Day of Summer" star quipped, "Cause im the s**t & they obsessed [shrug]."

Meanwhile, rapper and "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" member Sukihana called Eboni a bully. "How can you hate a person so much to even post them and be rude when they don't even acknowledge you. Sound like a bitter baby mom aka bully," she commented.

"I'm sure summer don't give af about your child claiming hers she prolly happy she don't even have to deal with yo kid anyway," Sukihana continued.

In response, Eboni dissed Sukihana's look as she described the femcee as "a guard dog witcho pit bull in the face looking a**."

Summer Walker announced her latest split from London Da Track nearly two weeks ago after a year of on and off relationship. She declared her single status before adding, "Eventually you have to give some kind of a f**k about yourself. It's the bare minimum for me."

Before the split, Summer sparked pregnancy rumors as she showed what looked like a baby bump on Instagram Live and then talked about changing her diet as she quit veganism.

Summer, however, quickly poured cold water on the baby chatters. "Y'all weird, who demand a stranger to tell you if they pregnant," she said. "lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise."

She added, "& the answer is no b***h. I'm bloated but y'all weird."