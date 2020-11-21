 
 

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Instagram
Celebrity

Don Jr. is President Donald Trump's second child to have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus as his youngest son Barron Trump tested positive last month.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump Jr. has been reported to be testing positive for COVID-19. According to a spokesman for President Donald Trump on Friday, November 20, the son of the president had the novel virus at the beginning of the week and has been isolating himself since Monday.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far," said the spokesman in a statement. The spokesman also revealed that Don Jr. "is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines."

  See also...

Don Jr. is Donald Trump's second child to have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Last month, his youngest son Barron Trump tested positive for the virus but then made a swift recovery. Don Jr.'s partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, meanwhile, tested positive for the disease in July. The former Fox News host had recovered and he reportedly did not contract the infection at the time.

Don Jr.'s COVID-19 diagnosis revelation came weeks after his interview with Fox News, in which he stated that deaths from COVID-19 in America at the time were "almost nothing." He said on October 20, "If you look at, I put it on my Instagram, I went through the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] data because I kept hearing about the new infections, [but] why aren't they talking about deaths? Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing, because we have gotten control of this thing."

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump themselves tested positive for COVID-19 in October following the Rose Garden Ceremony in the White House. They were able to recover after being treated at hospital. In his rally in Florida later in the same month, POTUS, who didn't wear a mask at the time, told the crowd, "They say I'm immune - I feel so powerful. I'll walk in there and kiss everyone. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I'll give you a big, fat kiss."

You can share this post!

New Mom Nicki Minaj Promises 'Raw Unfiltered Look' at Her Life in New Docu-Series

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface
Related Posts
Michael Moore Rules Out Making Donald Trump Documentary: No One Wants to See It

Michael Moore Rules Out Making Donald Trump Documentary: No One Wants to See It

Donald Trump Calls Rapper Supporter Lil Pump 'Little Pimp' at Republican Rally

Donald Trump Calls Rapper Supporter Lil Pump 'Little Pimp' at Republican Rally

Donald Trump Blasts Lady GaGa and Beyonce at MAGA Rally

Donald Trump Blasts Lady GaGa and Beyonce at MAGA Rally

Village People Blast Donald Trump for Playing 'Y.M.C.A.' at Political Rallies

Village People Blast Donald Trump for Playing 'Y.M.C.A.' at Political Rallies

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me