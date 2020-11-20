 
 

Letitia Wright Turned Off by Dating Apps

Letitia Wright Turned Off by Dating Apps
Dazed Magazine/Arnaud
Celebrity

The 'Black Panther' actress talks about her love life and reveals why online dating didn't appeal to her despite her close friend encouraging her to try it out.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Letitia Wright has been turned off dating apps because potential suitors can't help but utter the "Black Panther" salute when they realise who she is.

The star shot to global fame after portraying Shuri in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster, but being so easily recognised has been a drawback when it comes to trying to find love online - something her close friend has been encouraging her to explore.

Asked by Dazed magazine if she often thinks about finding love, she replied, "Of course...! I just need to meet the one person that's for me and that's it. Done. I don't need to do all that website stuff (online dating)."

  See also...

Wright also explains she hasn't been able to escape the famous "Wakanda Forever!" salute used throughout the comic book movie - an issue her friend doesn't have to deal with on dating apps.

"She has the benefit of exploring without somebody going, 'Oh my God! Wakanda Forever!' " the actress shared. "She doesn't have that problem."

Also she's often asked why she didn't date her fellow stars. "Everybody's like, 'Hey, you have successful friends - they're cute,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, but they're dating every girl they fancy," she said. "You don't want that. Like oh, dang - you've got five chicks? I'm not trying to be number six. I'm just trusting that I will find the person that's for me when the time is right. My friends have told me I'm too passive. They're like, 'You need to do something about it.' "

You can share this post!

Harvey Weinstein Tests Negative for Covid-19 Amid Health Issues in Prison

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Reminds Him to Cheer Up Whenever He Takes on Dramatic Roles
Related Posts
Letitia Wright Scores Bareminerals Campaign

Letitia Wright Scores Bareminerals Campaign

Letitia Wright Reveals Her Battle With Anxiety and Depression

Letitia Wright Reveals Her Battle With Anxiety and Depression

Letitia Wright Upset She Missed Beyonce's Coachella Show Due to 'Avengers Press Tour

Letitia Wright Upset She Missed Beyonce's Coachella Show Due to 'Avengers Press Tour

Most Read
Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother
Celebrity

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style