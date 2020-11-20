Letitia Wright Turned Off by Dating Apps

Dazed Magazine/Arnaud Celebrity

The 'Black Panther' actress talks about her love life and reveals why online dating didn't appeal to her despite her close friend encouraging her to try it out.

Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Letitia Wright has been turned off dating apps because potential suitors can't help but utter the "Black Panther" salute when they realise who she is.

The star shot to global fame after portraying Shuri in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster, but being so easily recognised has been a drawback when it comes to trying to find love online - something her close friend has been encouraging her to explore.

Asked by Dazed magazine if she often thinks about finding love, she replied, "Of course...! I just need to meet the one person that's for me and that's it. Done. I don't need to do all that website stuff (online dating)."

Wright also explains she hasn't been able to escape the famous "Wakanda Forever!" salute used throughout the comic book movie - an issue her friend doesn't have to deal with on dating apps.

"She has the benefit of exploring without somebody going, 'Oh my God! Wakanda Forever!' " the actress shared. "She doesn't have that problem."

Also she's often asked why she didn't date her fellow stars. "Everybody's like, 'Hey, you have successful friends - they're cute,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, but they're dating every girl they fancy," she said. "You don't want that. Like oh, dang - you've got five chicks? I'm not trying to be number six. I'm just trusting that I will find the person that's for me when the time is right. My friends have told me I'm too passive. They're like, 'You need to do something about it.' "