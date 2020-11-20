 
 

Harvey Weinstein Tests Negative for Covid-19 Amid Health Issues in Prison

The disgraced Hollywood movie producer has reportedly been given the all-clear following coronavirus scares as he is struggling with health problems behind bars.

  Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested negative for the coronavirus as he continues to battle ill health behind bars.

The disgraced producer was placed in isolation at New York's Wende Correctional Facility on Tuesday (17Nov20) as he struggled with a 101 degree Fahrenheit (38.3 degree Celsius) temperature, but medical officials have since discovered he isn't sick with COVID-19.

"We can report that Mr. Weinstein's fever has dropped but (he) is still being closely monitored," his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, tells the New York Post. "We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19."

He remains under doctors' care due to a variety of other health problems, including heart issues, a spine condition, and high blood pressure, which the representative claims are "continuing to decline, get worse, and need treatment."

Weinstein was previously reported to have battled COVID-19 in March.

He is currently serving a 23-year prison term for forcibly performing oral sex on Miriam Haleyi and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann.

Meanwhile, there is some good news for Weinstein - one lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault has een dropped.

A woman only identified as Jane Doe had filed suit against the former movie mogul in New York in August, claiming he groped her at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival in France and took advantage of her at other events in Toronto, Canada and Los Angeles.

Weinstein's lawyers denied the accusations, and she was recently ordered to reveal her true identity in order to proceed with the case, prompting the female to withdraw her legal action altogether this week (begs15Nov20).

He still faces a string of other lawsuits from alleged victims, as well as additional criminal counts, including rape, in Los Angeles.

Weinstein, who is also appealing his Big Apple conviction, maintains all sexual encounters were consensual.

