Letitia Wright Gets Apology From 'Sound of Hope' Director After Calling Out Daily Wire Partnership

AceShowbiz - Director Josh Weigel and producer Rebekah Weigel of Peacetree Productions have publicly apologized to Letitia Wright, the executive producer of "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot," for not informing her about a marketing partnership with The Daily Wire.

Wright, known for her role in "Black Panther," took to Instagram to clarify her lack of involvement in the decision, stating, "I am in no way aligned or affiliated with The Daily Wire. I do not condone using this beautiful film for divisive political purposes."

This controversy erupted after The Daily Wire teamed up with Angel Studios to promote the film. Released on July 4, the movie chronicles the real-life efforts of Bishop W.C. Martin, Donna Martin, and their church to help 22 families adopt 77 children from the local foster system. The partnership was intended to amplify these efforts, but Wright contends that it has instead fueled unnecessary political division.

The filmmakers, while expressing regret over their oversight, also defended their partnership with The Daily Wire. "We are deeply grateful for the tireless support of The Daily Wire and its hosts," the Weigels stated. "In the Tweet that started this firestorm, Matt Walsh was standing up for the right of Christians to foster and adopt kids from the foster care system."

The controversy highlights an underlying tension in the adoption and foster care discourse. The Weigels emphasized that their mission transcends political lines, stating, "There are - in fact - real efforts to prevent families of faith from adopting, and this is a pivotal part of the conversation around helping kids who are suffering in a broken system. It's not about left and right, it's about right and wrong."

Angel Studios, co-producer of "Sound of Hope," also underscored the importance of partnerships in bringing attention to the foster care crisis. "This powerful film takes a stand for vulnerable kids, and we're pursuing partners who are passionate about this fight," said Angel Studios president Jordan Harmon. He urged the public to see the film and get involved in the cause.

Despite the external backlash, the creators of "Sound of Hope" remain committed to their film's core message: ending the foster crisis. "Like the community in this film, we want to see many more churches courageously step forward and adopt children, and we're going to continue to stand with everyone who takes that position," the Weigels reiterated.

In theaters now, the film continues to inspire audiences with its powerful message of love and commitment to America's most vulnerable children.