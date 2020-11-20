 
 

'Lovecraft Country' and 'Palm Springs' Top Nominations at Critics' Choice Super Awards

'Lovecraft Country' and 'Palm Springs' Top Nominations at Critics' Choice Super Awards
HBO/Hulu
TV

The inaugural Critics' Choice Super Awards also has 'Birds of Prey', 'Mulan', 'Tenet', 'Bad Boys for Life', 'The Mandalorian', and 'Star Trek: Picard' among the nominees.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Lovecraft Country" and "Palm Springs" lead the nominees for the first ever Critics' Choice Super Awards.

The new ceremony, hosted by Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez on 10 January (21), will honour movies and television shows superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror, action, and animation genres.

Leading the way with six nominations is HBO's "Lovecraft Country", with a total of six nods including best horror series, and best actor or actress in a horror series nods for Jonathan Majors, Michael K. Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jurnee Smollett. Abbey Lee was also nominated for the best villain in a series prize.

Romantic time-loop comedy "Palm Springs" received five nods including best science fiction/fantasy movie, best actor in a science fiction/fantasy movie recognition for Andy Samberg and J.K. Simmons, who is also up for best film villain, and best actress in a science fiction/fantasy movie for Cristin Milioti.

  See also...

One of the most competitive categories is the best action movie section, with "Bad Boys for Life", "Da 5 Bloods", "Extraction", "Greyhound", "The Hunt", "Mulan", "The Outpost", and "Tenet" all shortlisted.

"Birds of Prey", "The Old Guard", "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals", "Sonic the Hedgehog", and the animation "Superman: Man of Tomorrow" are all nominated in a superhero category depleted by the delayed release of a number of blockbusters.

Other actors nominated for awards in the various genre categories for film include Will Smith ("Bad Boys for Life"), Tom Hanks ("Greyhound"), Jamie Foxx ("Soul"), Tom Holland ("Onward"), Chris Hemsworth ("Extraction"), Blake Lively ("The Rhythm Section"), John David Washington ("Tenet"), Margot Robbie ("Birds of Prey"), and Charlize Theron ("The Old Guard").

Al Pacino ("Hunters"), Cynthia Erivo ("The Outsider"), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), Patrick Stewart ("Star Trek: Picard), and Thandie Newton ("Westworld") are among those receiving recognition for their TV work.

You can share this post!

Diplo Slapped With Restraining Order Amid Revenge Porn Allegations

Kurt Russell Thinks Celebrities Should Stay Away From Politics as He Calls Them 'Court Jesters'
Related Posts
Michael K. Williams Has to Dig Down in Own Pain and Trauma for 'Lovecraft Country' Role

Michael K. Williams Has to Dig Down in Own Pain and Trauma for 'Lovecraft Country' Role

Tony Goldwyn to Take a Dip Into HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'

Tony Goldwyn to Take a Dip Into HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'

HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' to Continue Filming in Georgia Amid 'Heartbeat' Law Boycott

HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' to Continue Filming in Georgia Amid 'Heartbeat' Law Boycott

Most Read
Kellyanne Conway's Teen Daughter Urges Fans to Stay Tuned for Her 'American Idol' Audition
TV

Kellyanne Conway's Teen Daughter Urges Fans to Stay Tuned for Her 'American Idol' Audition

'DWTS' Semi-Finals Recap: 2 Pairs Are Sent Home in Double Elimination

'DWTS' Semi-Finals Recap: 2 Pairs Are Sent Home in Double Elimination

Conan O'Brien Quits TBS Late-Night Show, Brings His Talent to HBO Max

Conan O'Brien Quits TBS Late-Night Show, Brings His Talent to HBO Max

'The Mandalorian' Fans Demand Removal of Gina Carano Over Anti-Mask Tweets

'The Mandalorian' Fans Demand Removal of Gina Carano Over Anti-Mask Tweets

Royal Family Disapproves of 'The Crown' While Questioning Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

Royal Family Disapproves of 'The Crown' While Questioning Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

'The Voice' Recap: More Singers Heading to 4-Way Knockout in Final Battle Rounds

'The Voice' Recap: More Singers Heading to 4-Way Knockout in Final Battle Rounds

Adam Driver Accosts John Oliver for 'Strange' Obsession With Him in 'Last Week Tonight' Skit

Adam Driver Accosts John Oliver for 'Strange' Obsession With Him in 'Last Week Tonight' Skit

Lindsay Lohan Confirms Return on Season 3 of 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Lindsay Lohan Confirms Return on Season 3 of 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Ellen DeGeneres Credits 'Amazing' Staff for People's Choice Awards Win After Toxic Workplace Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres Credits 'Amazing' Staff for People's Choice Awards Win After Toxic Workplace Scandal

'The Voice' Recap: Knockout Rounds Begin, Gwen Stefani Makes a Steal

'The Voice' Recap: Knockout Rounds Begin, Gwen Stefani Makes a Steal

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Gives Group Date Rose to an Unexpected Man

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Gives Group Date Rose to an Unexpected Man

Melissa McCarthy Feels Lucky 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Made Her Family Move to Australia

Melissa McCarthy Feels Lucky 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Made Her Family Move to Australia

Will Smith Makes Peace With Janet Hubert During 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special

Will Smith Makes Peace With Janet Hubert During 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special