'Lovecraft Country' and 'Palm Springs' Top Nominations at Critics' Choice Super Awards

The inaugural Critics' Choice Super Awards also has 'Birds of Prey', 'Mulan', 'Tenet', 'Bad Boys for Life', 'The Mandalorian', and 'Star Trek: Picard' among the nominees.

Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Lovecraft Country" and "Palm Springs" lead the nominees for the first ever Critics' Choice Super Awards.

The new ceremony, hosted by Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez on 10 January (21), will honour movies and television shows superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror, action, and animation genres.

Leading the way with six nominations is HBO's "Lovecraft Country", with a total of six nods including best horror series, and best actor or actress in a horror series nods for Jonathan Majors, Michael K. Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jurnee Smollett. Abbey Lee was also nominated for the best villain in a series prize.

Romantic time-loop comedy "Palm Springs" received five nods including best science fiction/fantasy movie, best actor in a science fiction/fantasy movie recognition for Andy Samberg and J.K. Simmons, who is also up for best film villain, and best actress in a science fiction/fantasy movie for Cristin Milioti.

One of the most competitive categories is the best action movie section, with "Bad Boys for Life", "Da 5 Bloods", "Extraction", "Greyhound", "The Hunt", "Mulan", "The Outpost", and "Tenet" all shortlisted.

"Birds of Prey", "The Old Guard", "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals", "Sonic the Hedgehog", and the animation "Superman: Man of Tomorrow" are all nominated in a superhero category depleted by the delayed release of a number of blockbusters.

Other actors nominated for awards in the various genre categories for film include Will Smith ("Bad Boys for Life"), Tom Hanks ("Greyhound"), Jamie Foxx ("Soul"), Tom Holland ("Onward"), Chris Hemsworth ("Extraction"), Blake Lively ("The Rhythm Section"), John David Washington ("Tenet"), Margot Robbie ("Birds of Prey"), and Charlize Theron ("The Old Guard").

Al Pacino ("Hunters"), Cynthia Erivo ("The Outsider"), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), Patrick Stewart ("Star Trek: Picard), and Thandie Newton ("Westworld") are among those receiving recognition for their TV work.