Tina Fey Tapped as Host for Broadway Fundraiser TV Special

Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tina Fey is set to host a special TV event, "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway", with the help of stars like Kelly Clarkson, Patti LaBelle, and Brett Eldredge.

The two-hour programme is a fundraiser for members of the Broadway community struggling during the coronavirus pandemic after all live productions were shuttered in March (20). It will feature performances on the streets of Manhattan by the castmembers of such Tony Award-nominated shows as "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations", "Chicago", "Jagged Little Pill, "Diana: The Musical", "Jersey Boys", "Mean Girls", "Rent", and others.

There will also be glimpses of upcoming Broadway shows planned for 2021.

"I'm so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega talented people do what they do best," Fey said in a statement.

In addition to performances by Clarkson, LaBelle, and Eldredge, there will also be appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

Donations raised will benefit the charities Broadway Cares and Equity Fights AIDS.

"One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" airs on 10 December (20) at 8pm ET and PT on NBC.