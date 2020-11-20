 
 

Kurt Russell Thinks Celebrities Should Stay Away From Politics as He Calls Them 'Court Jesters'

The 'Escape From New York' actor is not impressed by fellow celebrities who publicly share their political opinions as he describes them as 'court jesters.'

AceShowbiz - Kurt Russell isn't a fan of celebrities who share their political opinions, insisting famous faces are more like "court jesters."

The 69-year-old actor told the New York Times that while it's become more commonplace for stars to share their political standpoint, he prefers it when they stay silent.

"I've always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That's what we do," Kurt said. "As far as I'm concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character."

"There's no reason entertainers can't learn just as much as anybody else about a subject, whatever it is. But I think that what's sad about it is that they lose their status as a court jester. And I'm a court jester. That's what I was born to do."

The "Christmas Chronicles" star added that while court jesters aren't "always funny," they are "the only one who can walk into the castle and put the king down as long as he doesn't hit too close to home."

"I think that's been a big, important part of all cultures throughout history, and I'd like to see it stay in ours," he concluded.

When asked about his political views, the actor once said, "I was brought up as a Republican, but when I realized that at the end of the day there wasn't much difference between a Democrat and Republican, I became a libertarian."

