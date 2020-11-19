Sharon Osbourne Forced to Go Into Second Quarantine After Another COVID-19 Exposure

Instagram Celebrity

While co-hosting the latest episode of her daytime show 'The Talk' from home, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne additionally gives an update on her daughter Kelly's eye injury.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne is self-quarantining again after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The rock matriarch and TV personality co-hosted her daytime show "The Talk" from home on Wednesday, November 18 and revealed one of the women she "works with at home" has contracted the coronavirus.

"We're all on lockdown," Osbourne said at the top of the show. "She's (assistant) doing OK, but can you believe it? This is my second lockdown."

Sharon also gave an update on her daughter Kelly Osbourne's eye injury, explaining, "She was doing a show... she was getting ready, doing her mascara and she scratched her eye with the mascara wand."

"She had to go to the eye doctor. It's quite amazing what they do; they put, like, this bandage on her eye, that's like a contact lens... She's fine. She just looks like Madonna for the week."

Kelly has taken to sporting an eye patch for protection.

Sharon first went into quarantine in September after her and husband Ozzy Osbourne's 3-year-old granddaughter, Minnie, had been infected with the novel coronavirus. Due to the situation, she was forced to host the first few episodes of the new season of "The Talk" from home.

"Yes, I was meant to be in the studio. I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID," she said at the time. "She's okay. She's doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn't have it. Her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't."

Taking a moment to remind viewers the importance to follow the protocols, she added, "And, as I say, I don't have it. I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe."